Patrick Schwarzenegger's Birthday Message to Fiancée Abby Champion Will Warm Your Heart

Patrick Schwarzenegger is showering Abby Champion with love.
The Midnight Sun actor shared a sweet tribute for his fiancée in honor of her 27th birthday, posting a series of photos of the couple enjoying a festive outing—complete with a delicious dessert.
"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!" the Gen V star posted on Instagram Feb. 28. "Can't wait to celebrate and order off the kids menu!!"
Patrick, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, shared more candids of the duo—who started dating in March 2016—including a closeup look at the model's two stone engagement ring and another one of them rocking matching festive pajamas.
Abby responded to Patrick's sweet message with one of her own, writing in the comments, "Love u!!!"
This isn't the first time has Patrick doted on the Alabama native on social media. In fact, two years ago, Patrick shared more adorable photos of the couple for Abby's special day.
"HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY @abbychampion. LOVE THIS GIRL SO MUCH!!" he wrote on Instagram at the time. "SUCH A HARD WORKER. SO BEAUTIFUL. FAITHFUL. DRINKS 2 CUPS OF COFFEE! LOVES ICE CREAM. LOVES HER SUGARY COCKTAILS. LOVES JESUS & AMERICA TOO."
The adoration clearly goes both ways, with Abby posting for Patrick's 30th in September, "Happy birthday to my sweet, handsome, hardworking, and goofy boyfriend! I love you so much!," adding cake, heart and balloon emojis.
The pair announced their engagement in December, sharing a joint Instagram post with the caption, "FOREVER AND EVER."
As for what makes their relationship work?
"I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me," Patrick told E! News in 2019. "I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me."