Patrick Schwarzenegger's Birthday Message to Fiancée Abby Champion Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : Patrick Schwarzenegger "Very Lucky" to Have Famous Parents

Patrick Schwarzenegger is showering Abby Champion with love.

The Midnight Sun actor shared a sweet tribute for his fiancée in honor of her 27th birthday, posting a series of photos of the couple enjoying a festive outing—complete with a delicious dessert.

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!" the Gen V star posted on Instagram Feb. 28. "Can't wait to celebrate and order off the kids menu!!"

Patrick, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, shared more candids of the duo—who started dating in March 2016—including a closeup look at the model's two stone engagement ring and another one of them rocking matching festive pajamas.

Abby responded to Patrick's sweet message with one of her own, writing in the comments, "Love u!!!"

This isn't the first time has Patrick doted on the Alabama native on social media. In fact, two years ago, Patrick shared more adorable photos of the couple for Abby's special day.