Ryan Gosling Set to Bring the Kenergy With 2024 Oscars Performance

Ken you feel the excitement?
After all, Ryan Gosling will perform the Barbie breakout track "I'm Just Ken" alongside the song's cowriter Mark Ronson at the upcoming 2024 Oscars, the Academy confirmed Feb. 28.
In fact, all five nominees in the Original Song category will be performed during the March 10 ceremony. Billie Eilish and brother Finneas will perform their own Barbie song "What Was I Made For?" while Becky G will sing "The Fire Inside"—written by Diane Warren—from Flamin' Hot. Also taking the stage are Jon Batiste, who will give a live rendition of "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony, while Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon. (Check out a full list of Oscar nominations.)
Since Barbie's release last summer, several of its songs have become viral hits—chiefly "I'm Just Ken" and "What Was I Made For?" In fact, the tracks have faced off throughout award season with Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's Gosling-led track winning Best Original Song at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in January, while Eilish and Finneas took home a 2024 Grammy.
And Gosling isn't just a performer at the 2024 Oscars. After all, his Best Supporting Actor nod is one of the eight the blockbuster picked up. But despite the accolades, it did get snubbed in a few major categories. Margot Robbie, who played the titular Mattel doll, did not receive a nod for her acting while director Greta Gerwig was left out of that category.
While the duo are, in fact, nominated in different categories—as a producer Robbie earned one for Best Picture while Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach are up for Best Adapted Screenplay—many, including Gosling, expressed frustration at the omissions.
"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," he said in a statement after learning of his nomination. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius."
The 2024 Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 10 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. PT.
