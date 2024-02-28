Jennifer Hudson Hilariously Reacts to Moment She Confirmed Romance With Common

Watch : Is Common Ready For Marriage With Jennifer Hudson? He Says...

Jennifer Hudson is shining a spotlight on the moment she and Common went public with their romance.

During "The Light" artist's guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January, the conversation quickly turned to romance and he dropped some hints about who he's dating—like how she's an EGOT winner and has a talk show. While it was clear he was talking about Jennifer, she revealed how much fun it was seeing the audience learn the news based on the clues.

"Is that what you got?" the singer teased on the Feb. 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "because I thought he was dating Whoopi Goldberg."

And though some may find it difficult to interview a significant other on television, Jennifer didn't see it that way.

"I find it more difficult to interview someone I'm a huge fan of, which is most of my guests obviously," the Dreamgirls star shared. "But that's when I freak out the most. I like people that I'm more familiar with because it's more like a conversation."