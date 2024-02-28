Jennifer Hudson Hilariously Reacts to Moment She Confirmed Romance With Common

One month after Jennifer Hudson and Common confirmed their romance, the Dreamgirls star playfully reflected on the clues "The Light” artist gave about who he was dating.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 28, 2024 6:26 PMTags
Jennifer HudsonCommonCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Is Common Ready For Marriage With Jennifer Hudson? He Says...

Jennifer Hudson is shining a spotlight on the moment she and Common went public with their romance.

During "The Light" artist's guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January, the conversation quickly turned to romance and he dropped some hints about who he's dating—like how she's an EGOT winner and has a talk show. While it was clear he was talking about Jennifer, she revealed how much fun it was seeing the audience learn the news based on the clues.

"Is that what you got?" the singer teased on the Feb. 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "because I thought he was dating Whoopi Goldberg." 

And though some may find it difficult to interview a significant other on television, Jennifer didn't see it that way.

"I find it more difficult to interview someone I'm a huge fan of, which is most of my guests obviously," the Dreamgirls star shared. "But that's when I freak out the most. I like people that I'm more familiar with because it's more like a conversation."

photos
Jennifer Hudson's Showstopping Performances

And Jennifer and Common, who confirmed their relationship status more than a year after sparking romance rumors, will soon be putting another label on their dynamic: costars. After all, they will share the screen together in the upcoming movie Breathe.

Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Osbourne Changing Son’s Last Name After Fight With Sid Wilson

2

Actor Buddy Duress Dead at 38

3

Gary Sinise’s Son McCanna “Mac” Sinise Dead at 33

For Jennifer, the role didn't just bring her and Common together. It also marked a new onscreen move for her.

"It's kind of like a pandemic with no oxygen. So imagine trying to survive that," Jennifer explained about the film. "But somehow we're great scientists and we figure it out. This is the first film where I get to be an action hero. It's my first action film."

To learn about more stars' love lives, keep reading. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Instagram@selenagomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer seemingly debuted her romance with the music producer in December 2023, writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weekndhas known Benny for at least eight years, as they worked together on her 2015 Revival tracks "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Grammy winner saw sparks fly with the Kansas City Chiefs football player during the cruel summer of 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

The Hannah Montana alum has been getting flowers from the Liily drummer since 2021.

"It's official between them," a source told E! News in January 2022, with a second insider adding, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

Samir Hussein/WireImage; David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

The One Direction alum seemingly kicked off his golden romance with the Bones and All actress in 2023 following his split from Olivia Wilde. Harry and Taylor were spotted holding hands in London in September 2023, and he attended her final West End performance in The Effect the following month.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The music legends tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy on January 7, 2012 and twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017.

"I was 20 years old when we first started dating," Bey told Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006. "You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend. You've given me so much in life."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele and Rich Paul

The singer said hello to a new romance when she reconnected with the sports agent in 2021. Later that year, she praised him as "hilarious" and "very smart" during her CBS special, noting, "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

As Adele told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023, "Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together." 

Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

After news broke of Ariana's split with husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, she said "thank u, next" and started a relationship with her Wicked costar, who officially filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in September 2023.

Alex Goodlett / Stringer via Getty Images

Demi Lovato and Jutes

The pair met while working on her 2022 single "Substance" and she debuted her romance with the "Too Easy" artist in August 2022.

"We worked really well together and we're also just super in love," the Disney alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December 2023. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

They found love after first meeting over a decade ago. The singers performe d"Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards and grew closer over the years. Things seemed to turn romantic by 2018, when they cozied up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show. 

The couple welcomed son RZA on May 13, 2022 and baby boy Riot Rose in August 2023.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Her love didn't cost a thing—except 20 years' wait. Though they originally got engaged in November 2002, Ben and J.Lo ultimately broke up and spent years apart. Their rekindled romance took off, with a second engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot just three months later.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Osbourne Changing Son’s Last Name After Fight With Sid Wilson

2

Actor Buddy Duress Dead at 38

3

Gary Sinise’s Son McCanna “Mac” Sinise Dead at 33

4

The Compromise Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Made After Reconciliation

5

Palace Shares Kate Middleton Update After Prince William Misses Event