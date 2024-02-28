Wendy Williams’ Publicist Slams “Horrific Components” of New Documentary

Watch : Wendy Williams Speaks Out After Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams' rep is making her opinion known.

Shawn Zanotti, who's been a publicist for the former talk show host since 2021, is slamming the new Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams?, claiming the project is exploitative, especially in the wake of Williams' public aphasia and dementia diagnoses.

"[Williams] thought we were focusing on the comeback of her career," she told NBC News in an interview published Feb. 28. "She would be mortified. There's no way you can convince me that she would be okay with looking and seeing herself in that way."

Instead of the opportunity to get Williams' "story out there," which is how Zanotti said the project was pitched to her and how she then framed it to Williams, the publicist said the end result is "not the project that [Williams] signed up for. That's not the project [the producers] brought to me."

In fact, Zanotti—who is featured in the two-part feature and on Williams' payroll but has not spoken with her since her boss entered a treatment facility in April—argued the documentary excludes many of the good moments she shared with Wendy.