It's Horse Girl Spring: Here's How to Ride the Coastal Cowgirl Trend That's Back & Better Than Ever

It's about to be a rootin'-tootin' season, because the coastal cowgirl aesthetic is back — and just in time for spring break & music festival season. The fashion trend had us in a chokehold last spring, when we saw our favorite celebs rocking cowboy hats with beach dresses & bikinis or cowboy boots with elevated linens & airy skirts. If you're wondering exactly what coastal cowgirl-core is, it's like Wild West meets sunny, beachy SoCal. Or, if the coastal grandma went on a "spring break, woohoo!" kind of trip. Vitamin sea with a dash of southern charm.

What really tickles our spurs about the coastal cowgirl trend is how freeing and accessible it is. At its essence, the trend is about having fun while getting creative; even if this is your first coastal cowgirl fashion rodeo, you'll find it super easy to ride your way through horse girl spring. You can be as subtle or bold as you'd like, from adding a chic puka shell necklace to your 'fit to rocking a bedazzled fringe jacket with metallic cowboy boots. Even if your closet already has an established aesthetic, the coastal cowgirl trend is sure to complement it, whether you're in your mob wife era, soft girl era, fairy era & more.

Read on to learn how you can add a touch of "yeehaw" energy to your wardrobe this spring.