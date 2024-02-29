It's Horse Girl Spring: Here's How to Ride the Coastal Cowgirl Trend That's Back & Better Than Ever

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's about to be a rootin'-tootin' season, because the coastal cowgirl aesthetic is back — and just in time for spring break & music festival season. The fashion trend had us in a chokehold last spring, when we saw our favorite celebs rocking cowboy hats with beach dresses & bikinis or cowboy boots with elevated linens & airy skirts. If you're wondering exactly what coastal cowgirl-core is, it's like Wild West meets sunny, beachy SoCal. Or, if the coastal grandma went on a "spring break, woohoo!" kind of trip. Vitamin sea with a dash of southern charm.
What really tickles our spurs about the coastal cowgirl trend is how freeing and accessible it is. At its essence, the trend is about having fun while getting creative; even if this is your first coastal cowgirl fashion rodeo, you'll find it super easy to ride your way through horse girl spring. You can be as subtle or bold as you'd like, from adding a chic puka shell necklace to your 'fit to rocking a bedazzled fringe jacket with metallic cowboy boots. Even if your closet already has an established aesthetic, the coastal cowgirl trend is sure to complement it, whether you're in your mob wife era, soft girl era, fairy era & more.
Read on to learn how you can add a touch of "yeehaw" energy to your wardrobe this spring.
Essentials for Wearing the Coastal Cowgirl Trend
TOVOSO Western Cowgirl Hat
First things first — every coastal cowgirl needs her horse girl hat. This TikTok-approved pick is a great basic piece that will instantly add some southern charm to any outfit you pair with it. The seashell detailing is just the cherry on top!
Billini Novena Boots Off White
These white cowboy boots are perfect for elevating your warm-weather wardrobe and incorporating the coastal cowgirl trend into your everyday style. The subtle, textured detailing also adds a layer of elegance to the boots, instantly elevating your look without drawing attention away from your entire outfit.
Hisea Rollda Cowboy Boots
For something with a little more kick, check out these cowboy boots, available on Amazon in six neutral colors. They feature pointy toe styling with a traditional western wooden heel that measures approximately two inches high, and they're finished off with gorgeous stitching that's so Western-chic.
Vanlinker 27.5 Inches Silk Head Scarf
Accessories can make or break an outfit, and these gorgeous bandanas will help you pull your coastal cowgirl look together as whole. They're available in a wide range of colors & bundles, and they're perfect for wearing as a headband, neck scarf, handbag accent & more.
Tkuamigo Puka Shell Necklace - Pack of 4
Sally sells seashells by the seashore, and they were used to make this trendy seashell accessory set. The bundle includes three necklaces that can be worn separately or layered together, along with a seashell-inspired bracelet that can also be worn as an anklet.
How To Incorporate The Coastal Cowgirl Aesthetic With Other Fashion Trends
Portia Velvet Mini
Vintage Coastal Cowgirl
Feminine and flattering, this billowy velvet dress will add a vintage bohemian vibe to your coastal cowgirl look. It's designed with a plunging V-neckline, ruched detailing with a cinched waist, and balloon sleeves.
Pasuot Western Cowboy Boots
Barbiecore Coastal Cowgirl
Come on, Barbie, let's go party in these metallic pink cowboy boots. Detailed with classic Western-inspired embroidery, the boots go up to your mid-calf and are easy to pull on and off thanks to the wide-calf design.
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Rockstar Girlfriend Coastal Cowgirl
From the crystal embellished fringe to the boxy fit, this denim jacket is everything. It's the perfect outer layer to complete your coastal cowgirl look, especially if you want something with a little bit of stylish edge.
Midnight Veil Ultra-Cropped Long Sleeve Shrug
Grungy Coastal Cowgirl
At first glance, the coastal cowgirl aesthetic may seem like the furthest thing from the grunge aesthetic — but the two can complement each other quite well. All it takes is a little bit of style finesse (kind of like wearing gold & silver jewelry at the same time). Layer this crocheted shrug over a crop top & mini skirt, and finish it off with your classic cowboy hat, boots, and/or puka shell necklace, and voilà!
Maddie Babydoll Dress in Lace
Soft Coastal Cowgirl
Add an extra dose of sweetness to your coastal cowgirl 'fit with this babydoll dress that's totally perfect for our soft girl era wardrobe. The charm of the dress lies in the details, from the empire waist & smocked back to the shoulder ruffles and white lace fabric.
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses - Pack of 2
Baddie Coastal Cowgirl
A slicked back low bun, mini dress, and sleek sunglasses will give you the baddie look. Now, take that and pair it with the coastal cowgirl essentials, and what do you get? An OOTD that's totally trendy, eye-catching, and spring break-worthy.
Atoden Silky Satin Hair Bows - 2 Pieces
Balletcore Coastal Cowgirl
We're big fans of the balletcore trend and how it adds an air of romanticism to any look, including the coastal cowgirl aesthetic. Trade in your cowboy hat for these bestselling satin bows for a softer, feminine vibe (but keep the cowboy boots on).
Maude Lace Tight
Mod Coastal Cowgirl
Go bold & contemporary on your coastal cowgirl look with these pretty-in-pink tights. The delicate lace detailing is simply *chef's kiss*.
Edikted Lindsay Ruffle Knitted Womens Shorts
Coquette Coastal Cowgirl
Feminine, flirty, and stylish — it was love at first sight for us with these ruffle shorts. Complete the OOTD with cowboy boots, a cute crop top, relaxed-fit jacket, and a seashell necklace (trust us, it'll be a whole vibe).
Steve Madden Willow Faux Fur Coat
Mob Wife Coastal Cowgirl
Even when a mob wife goes on spring vacay, she can't forget to pack her fave faux fur coat (or two), especially if it pairs perfectly with a cowboy hat & boots. Something we adore about this particular choice is the colorblock design & collar detailing that gives us a bit of a "Daisy Jones & the Six" vibe.
UO Hyacinth Lace Spliced Midi Dress
Fairy Coastal Cowgirl
Calling all fairy girlies; this enchanting midi dress has your name on it. The design is pretty darn magical — from the asymmetrical silhouette to the ruffled sleeves & lace panels — and adding a cowboy hat & boots with seashell accessories will take the whole look to another level.
Cora Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Y2K Coastal Cowgirl
Looking for the perfect bag to complete your coastal cowgirl look? Take a walk down memory lane and draw some Y2K inspo with this mini shoulder bag from Michael Kors (that just so happens to be 73% off). It even comes with a removable shoulder strap for those days when you prefer a crossbody style.
I Heart Cowboys Graphic Tee
OK, we're not really sure what "trend" this cheeky t-shirt would fit under, but we just had to include it in this roundup because it just yees our haws. Plus, graphic tees are having a moment right now, and we're fully on board.
