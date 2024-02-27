Gabourey Sidibe Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Watch : Gabourey Sidibe SECRETLY MARRIED Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago

Gabourey Sidibe is growing her family empire.

In, fact, it is expanding by two. The Empire alum revealed that she and husband Brandon Frankel are expecting twins, sharing a snap of her and Brandon posing together with each of them placing a hand on her baby bump.

"I'm pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of!" Gabourey captioned her Instagram post. "Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!"

The 39-year-old, who shared the news alongside snaps from Babylist, also included photos of the couple practicing with baby strollers.

Brandon even joked about lifting double the strollers on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Now y'all know why I've been putting in extra hours on the arms."

Over the years Gabourey and Brandon have kept their romance out of the spotlight. In fact, the Precious star didn't reveal they had wed until more than a year after their 2021 nuptials.