Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She Secretly Got Married Over a Year Ago

Watch : Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged!: 4 Things About Her Fiance

Gabourey Sidibe has a precious secret she's been keeping...she's a married woman!

In a Dec. 5 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Precious star, 39, revealed that she and Brandon Frankel quietly tied the knot back in 2021, just a few months after announcing their engagement. And as she explained, her outlook on spectacle surrounding getting married is why she kept the news of her nuptials under wraps.

"The thing about weddings is I don't like them," she revealed. "Here's an example of how much I don't like them—I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

After host Kelly Ripa expressed her confusion on whether Gabourey was sharing "breaking news," the American Horror Story alum noted that she and Brandon had gotten married "at the kitchen table" months after his proposal.

As she reiterated, "I really don't like weddings."