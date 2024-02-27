Adam Sandler's Daughters Sunny and Sadie Are All Grown Up During Family Night Out

Adam Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler and their daughters Sadie and Sunny attended the Los Angeles premiere for his new Netflix movie Spaceman.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 27, 2024 9:32 PM
Adam Sandler's latest family outing is a true gem.

Case in point? The actor so invited his wife Jackie Sandler and their daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, as plus one to the premiere of his new movie Spaceman—an event everyone was looking forward to.

"They've been excited about this night," he exclusively told E! News at L.A.'s Egyptian Theatre on Feb. 26. "I've been hearing about it for two weeks. 'The premiere! The premiere!' I was like, 'The premiere? Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. I forgot about that.' I got old, man. I don't think about this stuff so much. But the kids get excited." (For more from Adam, tune in to E! News tonight, Feb. 27, at 11 p.m.)

It wasn't the only out-of-this-world experience they had, either. Sadie and Sunny also got to see Adam on the set of Spaceman trying to simulate a zero-gravity environment.

"They were there for a lot of it," the Happy Gilmore star continued. "They put some wires on and floated around, too. Yeah, yeah, that was cool."

Adam Sandler Celebrates Daughter Sunny's Bat Mitzvah

Sunny didn't just visit the set of Spaceman. She also appears in the sci-fi drama—which premieres on Netflix March 1—along with her dad, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar and Isabella Rossellini.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

In fact, Sunny and Sadie have acted in several of Adam's movies, including You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. As for the advice their father has given them about the movie business?

"Just to be happy, have fun, just do the best you can," Adam told E!. "Try to enjoy it instead of putting too much pressure on yourself."

To see more Sandler family photos from over the years, keep reading.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
September 2007

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie Sandler took their baby girl Sadie Madison Sandler, born in May 2006, to a red carpet charity event hosted by Courteney Cox at the Santa Monica Pier. The carnival event benefitted the EB Medical Research Foundation.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
February 2011

Adam and Jackie posed with daughters Sadie and Sunny Madeline Sandler, born in November 2008, while he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
February 2011

Adam carried Sunny at the ceremony on Hollywood Blvd.

Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images
August 2015

The comedian took Sunny for a fun-filled day at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, where they snapped a paw-dorable pic with Goofy.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
March 2016

The Sandlers took in a Broadway show in New York, posing backstage at School of Rock.

Christopher Polk/KCA2016/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
March 2016

Adam won dad of the year by taking his girls to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in L.A.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images
October 2018

The 50 First Dates star and his youngest stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's late night show.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
November 2018

Adam and Sunny waved while sitting courtside for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers. 

James Devaney/Getty Images
December 2018

The fam had a slam dunk outing while watching the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks game.

James Devaney/Getty Images
December 2018

Adam, Jackie and their daughters were captivated during a game at Madison Square Garden.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
December 2018

The Wedding Singer star shared a sweet moment with fellow sports fan Sadie during an Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs game.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
March 2023

The family stepped out in Paris, France to celebrate the release of Murder Mystery 2 with friends.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix
June 2023

Sunny was all grown up with her parents at a Netflix screening of The Out-Laws in Los Angeles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
June 2023

The Out-Laws star Nina Dobrev stepped in for a pic with the Sandlers at the L.A. premiere.

