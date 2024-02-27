Adam Sandler's Daughters Sunny and Sadie Are All Grown Up During Family Night Out

Watch : Adam Sandler Wants a RomCom With Jennifer Aniston & Drew Barrymore! (Exclusive)

Adam Sandler's latest family outing is a true gem.

Case in point? The actor so invited his wife Jackie Sandler and their daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, as plus one to the premiere of his new movie Spaceman—an event everyone was looking forward to.

"They've been excited about this night," he exclusively told E! News at L.A.'s Egyptian Theatre on Feb. 26. "I've been hearing about it for two weeks. 'The premiere! The premiere!' I was like, 'The premiere? Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. I forgot about that.' I got old, man. I don't think about this stuff so much. But the kids get excited." (For more from Adam, tune in to E! News tonight, Feb. 27, at 11 p.m.)

It wasn't the only out-of-this-world experience they had, either. Sadie and Sunny also got to see Adam on the set of Spaceman trying to simulate a zero-gravity environment.

"They were there for a lot of it," the Happy Gilmore star continued. "They put some wires on and floated around, too. Yeah, yeah, that was cool."