Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Quietly Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe & Paul Dano Address Oscars Boycott

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are a family of four!

The Big Sick actress announced that she and the Little Miss Sunshine actor have welcomed their second baby, she shared during an appearance on Today Nov. 14 while promoting the movie She Said with costar Carey Mulligan. Host Hoda Kotb praised the two women as "incredible actresses and incredible moms," before asking Zoe how long ago she had another baby.

Zoe, who has been dating Paul for 15 years, replied, "Three weeks ago, our second child."

While Zoe didn't share any other details on her family's newest edition, her comments come three days after she graced the cover of Marie Claire's Power Issue with Carey and the journalists who they portray in the upcoming film, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The star showed off her baby bump and spoke about balancing motherhood and being a working actress.

"Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it's also really hard to balance your priorities," she shared. "I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn't do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that. And vice versa."