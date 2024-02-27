Mad Men Actor Eddie Driscoll Dead at 60

Watch : Is a "Mad Men" Spin-Off Happening?

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a journeyman actor.

Eddie Driscoll, known for his minor roles in Mad Men, Sex and the City and Entourage, died on Dec. 15, his longtime friend confirmed. He was 60.

"It got tough there at the end, but he was a trooper," friend Jimmy Palumbo told People Feb. 27. "He hung on as long as he could."

Jimmy further shared that Eddie, who had been battling stomach cancer, died in Los Angeles after suffering a saddle pulmonary embolism, or a clot that obstructs blood flow to the lungs.

After attending high school in New Jersey, according to the Independent, Eddie studied acting at University of Miami and also participated in an apprenticeship at Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in North Palm Beach, Florida.

The late actor's last film credit was for an episode of This Is Us in 2021, where he played a security guard. He previously appeared on a 2014 episode of How To Get Away with Murder and on Days of Our Lives, where he played various roles over the course of eight episodes between 2005 and 2014, as well as dozens of others.