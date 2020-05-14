So Wes was not alive after all.

Like some had suspected but few wanted to believe, the Alfie Enoch who walked through Annalise's funeral was actually a grown up Christopher, because—like many suspected and we all did want to believe—Annalise's funeral actually takes place decades in the future. She won her trial and lived a long and happy life with Tegan by her side, though it's not as if there wasn't damage done in the process.

A flashforward at the start of the episode told us someone would be shout outside the courthouse, and we spent most of the episode believing Annalise was the victim. But that was not the case. Frank spiraled after learning about who his real parents are, and as Annalise was giving a victory interview on the steps outside the courthouse, Frank arrived with a gun and shot the governor. But the governor's guards shot back, killing both Frank and Bonnie, who had tried to stop him.

Since Annalise won her trial, Connor went to jail, and tried to divorce Oliver before he went. Oliver had even been ready to lie on the stand against Annalise to keep Connor out of jail, but at the funeral we saw them together and still married, so all will be well there someday.