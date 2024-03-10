Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

As Jimmy Kimmel prepares to host the 2024 Oscars, stars like Vanessa Hudgens—who announced her pregnancy on the red carpet—have arrived to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Hollywood's most glamourous night has finally arrived.

The red carpet at the 2024 Oscars is officially open, with stars Brittany Snow and Vanessa Hudgens among the first to arrive at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

In fact, it's an extra special night for the High School Musical alum, who announced she and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their first baby together by debuting her baby bump on the March 10 red carpet.

Jimmy Kimmel—who hosted the ceremony in 2017, 2018 and 2023—returns as emcee of the award show this year, with wife Molly McNearney serving as a producer.

"They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang previously shared of the couple. "We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

Heading into the March 10 ceremony, Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer led the talented list of Oscar nominations with 13, including Best Picture. To win that award, Oppenheimer will need to beat out American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

photos
Stars at Oscars Nominees Luncheon 2024

So, has the host seen all of this year's nominated films?

"I think I see more movies than almost anyone," Jimmy recently told Deadline, "not even just when I'm hosting the Oscars, but I figured it out. I think I see around 100 movies a year. I make a point to see all of the features, even the short films, the short animated, the animated—you know, everything."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

And that passion for filmmaking is why the late-night host agreed to take on the gig for the fourth time.

"I mean the fact that there are popular movies that seemed likely to get nominated is a big part of it," he noted. "The fact that there was a writers and actors strike and that it might feel like a celebration of getting back to work was part of it. Giving our writers some extra work was part of it."

"And ultimately, for me, it's just kind of like what mood I'm in when I have to make the decision, and I haven't regretted it," Jimmy added. "You know, I felt like—especially sitting at home for six months—it seemed more appealing than difficult."

As Jimmy prepares to take the Oscars stage, keep reading to see all the stars on the red carpet...

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewelry.

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Keith David

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jacqueline Stewart

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zuri Hall

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Julianne Hough

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Keltie Knight

In Celia Krithatioti.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nischelle Turner

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Leah Lewis

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Scott Evans

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Dominic Sessa

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

John Ortiz

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zanna Roberts Rassi

In Oscar de la Renta FW23 RTW.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg

In Gucci and Messika jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nikki Garcia

In a Nedo gown and Sophia Webster rosalind crystal sandals.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

In Mugler FW86 RTW.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Liza Koshy

In custom Marchesa.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laura Karpman

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Erika Alexander

David Fisher/Shutterstock

DJ Kiss

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.