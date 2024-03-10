Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

Hollywood's most glamourous night has finally arrived.
The red carpet at the 2024 Oscars is officially open, with stars Brittany Snow and Vanessa Hudgens among the first to arrive at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.
In fact, it's an extra special night for the High School Musical alum, who announced she and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their first baby together by debuting her baby bump on the March 10 red carpet.
Jimmy Kimmel—who hosted the ceremony in 2017, 2018 and 2023—returns as emcee of the award show this year, with wife Molly McNearney serving as a producer.
"They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang previously shared of the couple. "We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."
Heading into the March 10 ceremony, Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer led the talented list of Oscar nominations with 13, including Best Picture. To win that award, Oppenheimer will need to beat out American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.
So, has the host seen all of this year's nominated films?
"I think I see more movies than almost anyone," Jimmy recently told Deadline, "not even just when I'm hosting the Oscars, but I figured it out. I think I see around 100 movies a year. I make a point to see all of the features, even the short films, the short animated, the animated—you know, everything."
And that passion for filmmaking is why the late-night host agreed to take on the gig for the fourth time.
"I mean the fact that there are popular movies that seemed likely to get nominated is a big part of it," he noted. "The fact that there was a writers and actors strike and that it might feel like a celebration of getting back to work was part of it. Giving our writers some extra work was part of it."
"And ultimately, for me, it's just kind of like what mood I'm in when I have to make the decision, and I haven't regretted it," Jimmy added. "You know, I felt like—especially sitting at home for six months—it seemed more appealing than difficult."
As Jimmy prepares to take the Oscars stage, keep reading to see all the stars on the red carpet...