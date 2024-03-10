Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

Watch : Greta Gerwig Breaks Silence on Oscars Snub for Directing Barbie

Hollywood's most glamourous night has finally arrived.

The red carpet at the 2024 Oscars is officially open, with stars Brittany Snow and Vanessa Hudgens among the first to arrive at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

In fact, it's an extra special night for the High School Musical alum, who announced she and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their first baby together by debuting her baby bump on the March 10 red carpet.

Jimmy Kimmel—who hosted the ceremony in 2017, 2018 and 2023—returns as emcee of the award show this year, with wife Molly McNearney serving as a producer.

"They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang previously shared of the couple. "We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

Heading into the March 10 ceremony, Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer led the talented list of Oscar nominations with 13, including Best Picture. To win that award, Oppenheimer will need to beat out American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.