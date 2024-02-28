Big Little Lies Fans: Get Your First Look at Liane Moriarty’s Next Show Apples Never Fall

Watch : 'Apples Never Fall': First Look at Peacock's Star-Studded Drama! (Exclusive)

The Monterey Five may be MIA, but a new drama is cooking.

In fact, Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty has another television adaptation, Apples Never Fall, hitting Peacock on March 14, and it promises to be just as thrilling as her first.

The seven-part series follows the Delaney Family after Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to embark on what should be their golden years of retirement. The pair hope to spend more time with their adult children Amy (Alison Brie), Troy (Jake Lacy), Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner) and Brooke (Essie Randles), however, their lives take a turn when a mysterious wounded woman appears at their front door one day and Joy mysteriously vanishes.

As showcased in E! News' exclusive clip, underlying tensions rise as the Delaneys eat lunch together. After Joy expresses desire to spend the entire day with her children, they immediately push back and inform her that lunch is all they can do.