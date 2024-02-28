Big Little Lies Fans: Get Your First Look at Liane Moriarty’s Next Show Apples Never Fall

The Monterey Five may be MIA, but a new drama is cooking.
In fact, Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty has another television adaptation, Apples Never Fall, hitting Peacock on March 14, and it promises to be just as thrilling as her first.
The seven-part series follows the Delaney Family after Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to embark on what should be their golden years of retirement. The pair hope to spend more time with their adult children Amy (Alison Brie), Troy (Jake Lacy), Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner) and Brooke (Essie Randles), however, their lives take a turn when a mysterious wounded woman appears at their front door one day and Joy mysteriously vanishes.
As showcased in E! News' exclusive clip, underlying tensions rise as the Delaneys eat lunch together. After Joy expresses desire to spend the entire day with her children, they immediately push back and inform her that lunch is all they can do.
After the conversation turns towards Troy's dating life, he announces he's met someone new. "She's incredible. She's intelligent and successful and very attractive," he says, before Stan calls attention to the fact that she doesn't play tennis, unlike Troy's ex-wife Claire.
"Claire loved tennis," Stan says. "She was perfect. It's not her fault she's not at this table today."
The upcoming show is to be produced by Moriarty, as well as others including Bening, Melanie Marnich, Gregory Jacobs and David Heyman—who is known for producing the Harry Potter films and upcoming Max television series.
And if this sneak peek is any indication, Apples Never Fall promises to be just as suspenseful as Big Little Lies—which starred Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz and wrapped in 2019 after two seasons.
Fans were in for a happy surprise, however, when Kidman confirmed in 2023 season three was on its way. As for the original cast making their returns? Dern, at least, is on board.
"I just know if it's meant to be, I will be there," she exclusively told E! News last month, "because those are my dearest friends."
