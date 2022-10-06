How Jake Lacy Shed His "Nice Guy" Persona to Play a Real-Life Predator in A Friend of the Family

Watch : Jake Lacy Gets Real About Playing a Pedophile in New Series

Content warning: This story discusses child sexual abuse and rape.

Jake Lacy is taking on his darkest role yet in Peacock's A Friend of the Family.

Per the streamer, the '70s-based series is based on "the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of a few years by a charismatic, obsessed family 'friend.'"

Lacy plays the accused abductor, Robert "B" Berchtold, who the real-life Jan—a producer on the show—says molested, raped and brainwashed her when she was just 12 years old. Like many who are now familiar with the Broberg's story, Lacy told E! News he first learned of it by watching Netflix's 2017 documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, which chronicled both Jan's years-long abuse and how, according to her parents Mary Ann and Bob, Berchtold was able to manipulate them, too.

"But when this project initially came into my view," Lacy said, "I didn't put two and two together. It wasn't until I was speaking with [showrunner] Nick [Antosca] that I sort of went, 'Ohhh, this is the same story.'"