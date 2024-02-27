Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin Mega-Viral Lip Case Is Finally Here; Grab Yours Before It Sells Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
ICYMI, the internet is currently obsessing over resident it-girl Hailey Bieber. Now, that's nothing new — anything she does has us scrambling to take notes and board the trend train early. From her viral glazed donut nails & strawberry makeup that had us collectively entering our soft girl summer era to her signature glazed donut skin & latte makeup that has us glowing all year long (yes, even in the dreariest, coldest winter weather), Hailey always understands the assignment. But with all that said, the reason why Hailey's making headlines today is because her much-anticipated phone case just launched today at 9AM PT, and we're totally obsessed.
Her flagship beauty brand, rhode skin, is known for its carefully curated selection of skincare & beauty products that are actually worth the hype. The brand doesn't have too many products on the site, but each and every one is beloved by shoppers for how effective & aesthetically pleasing they are. The cult-fave facial care line includes bestsellers like the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream & Glazing Milk, all of which have thousands of positive reviews each. But, of course, Rhode Skin is most popular for its lip products — in particular, the Peptide Lip Treatment & Peptide Lip Tint. And now, with the newly released Lip Case, you can take your fave Rhode Skin lip product on the go in what is possibly the coolest phone case we've ever seen. The internet seems to agree, because people have already been buzzing about the phone case for weeks before it launched, and that's why we predict it'll sell out quite quickly.
Hurry & grab yours while you can (and also treat yourself to some Rhode Skin beauty must-haves while you're at it)!
Where To Buy The Rhode Skin Lip Phone Case
Lip Case
Starting today, you can pre-order the Lip Case on Rhode Skin's flagship site. Made from silky silicone material, the case features a cushiony back that's molded to perfectly fit your fave Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint. It's expected to ship in early April, and it's currently available in the following four sizes: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, & iPhone 15 Pro Max.
What To Put In The Rhode Skin Lip Case
Peptide Lip Treatment
The Lip Case is designed to securely hold the brand's lip products no matter where your next adventure takes you. The most popular Rhode Skin lip essential is the Peptide Lip Treatment, which features an award-winning formula that leaves lips looking glossy & feeling nourished. It's available in three delectable scents (vanilla, salted caramel, watermelon slice) and one unscented version.
The Lip Trio
If you can't decide which Peptide Lip Treatment to go with, or if you just want to stock up before you receive your Lip Case, the Lip Trio has just what you need (at a discounted price that you'll love). The bundle includes the Peptide Lip Treatment in the brand's three launch flavors: salted caramel, watermelon slice, and unscented.
Peptide Lip Tint
The other bestselling lip product from Rhode Skin is the Peptide Lip Tint, which comes in four luxurious colors and delivers sheer-but-buildable color in a seamlessly glossy finish to your lips. It's formulated with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, babassu & more to help leave your lips naturally plump, and bright, and hydrated.
More Bestselling Picks From Rhode Skin
Peptide Glazing Fluid
Rhode Skin's Peptide Glazing Fluid is your beauty ticket to the dewy, glazed skin of your dreams. It's a lightweight serum that works to plump & hydrate while restoring your skin barrier and targeting concerns like dullness, fine lines & dryness.
Barrier Restore Cream
The Barrier Restore Cream will take your skincare game to the next level. The cream moisturizer is a hydration powerhouse, featuring skin-loving ingredients like shea butter, squalane, peptides, açai, and niacinamide. Goodbye dry, dull, and uneven skin!
Glazing Milk
Rich in nutrients, lightweight in feel. Whether you're getting ready to take on the day or spend a night out with your girlies, Glazing Milk is the essential prep step that will keep your skin calm & hydrated. It's made with a ceramide trio that boosts the skin barrier, along with a magnesium, zinc & copper blend that protects and plumps your skin. You can use it on your face, neck, and décolleté after AM/PM cleansing.
Want to shop more beauty must-haves? Laneige is currently have a can't-miss 25% off sitewide sale, and it includes a celeb-loved lip mask & picks from Sydney Sweeney!