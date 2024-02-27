Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin Mega-Viral Lip Case Is Finally Here; Grab Yours Before It Sells Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

ICYMI, the internet is currently obsessing over resident it-girl Hailey Bieber. Now, that's nothing new — anything she does has us scrambling to take notes and board the trend train early. From her viral glazed donut nails & strawberry makeup that had us collectively entering our soft girl summer era to her signature glazed donut skin & latte makeup that has us glowing all year long (yes, even in the dreariest, coldest winter weather), Hailey always understands the assignment. But with all that said, the reason why Hailey's making headlines today is because her much-anticipated phone case just launched today at 9AM PT, and we're totally obsessed.

Her flagship beauty brand, rhode skin, is known for its carefully curated selection of skincare & beauty products that are actually worth the hype. The brand doesn't have too many products on the site, but each and every one is beloved by shoppers for how effective & aesthetically pleasing they are. The cult-fave facial care line includes bestsellers like the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream & Glazing Milk, all of which have thousands of positive reviews each. But, of course, Rhode Skin is most popular for its lip products — in particular, the Peptide Lip Treatment & Peptide Lip Tint. And now, with the newly released Lip Case, you can take your fave Rhode Skin lip product on the go in what is possibly the coolest phone case we've ever seen. The internet seems to agree, because people have already been buzzing about the phone case for weeks before it launched, and that's why we predict it'll sell out quite quickly.

Hurry & grab yours while you can (and also treat yourself to some Rhode Skin beauty must-haves while you're at it)!