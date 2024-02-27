Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Baby No. 4, Her 3rd With Evan Spiegel

Watch : Miranda Kerr Calls Katy Perry "Family" at G'Day USA Arts Gala

Miranda Kerr is striking a new pose: mom of four.

After all, the supermodel announced Feb. 27 that she and husband Evan Spiegel welcomed their third baby, a son named Pierre Kerr Spiegel. The duo are parents to Hart, 5, and Myles, 3, plus Miranda shares 12-year-old Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

"We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine," the 40-year-old wrote on Snapchat, which her husband co-founded. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed."

The sweet snap featured a monogrammed blanket with Pierre's name, a pair of yellow baby socks and a bouquet with yellow, red and orange flowers.

Miranda announced her pregnancy in September with a photo showcasing her growing baby bump in a white crop top and blue jeans. "So excited to announce baby no. 4," she wrote on Snapchat alongside the photo. "And it's a boy."