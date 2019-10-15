Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Her and Evan Spiegel's Second Child

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA
by Corinne Heller | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 1:53 PM
Oh, baby!
Miranda Kerr has given birth to her and husband and Snapchat CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel's second child, a baby boy, and her third overall.
"We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone's kind words and wishes during this special time," the couple shared with People. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family."
The 36-year-old former Victoria's Secret model announced her latest pregnancy in March. She did not publicly announce the sex of the child before giving birth.
"We already know. But we're not telling everyone," Kerr told Maire Claire Australia in July. "My husband is 'Mr. Private' so I have to respect that."
Kerr and Spiegel, who is 29 and has been married to the model for two years, are also parents to son Hart Spiegel, 1. Kerr and ex-husband Orlando Bloom share an 8-year-old son, Flynn Christopher.
Throughout her pregnancy, Kerr showcased her baby bump at several celebrity events and also occasionally on her Instagram page. On August 11, she posted a photo of her cradling her bump in a pink and yellow floral lemon-print dress.
In June, Kerr stepped out to host a launch event for Kora Organics' new serum.
There, she hung out with her sister and with Bloom's fiancée, singer Katy Perry.
"Thanks for shining bright with me @katyperry & Angela," Kerr wrote on Instagram.
"KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin c packed to perfection product - The #Nonibrightserum," Perry wrote back on her Instagram page.
Congratulations to the entire family!
