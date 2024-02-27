Rachel Bilson and Audrina Patridge Share Scary Details of Bling Ring Robberies

While the 42-year-old had clothes, shoes, bags, and even her mother's engagement ring taken in her robberies, she recalled a detail Lee disclosed in an interview after the group was caught that affected her most: "Rachel who gave the interview—was like, ‘I got so comfortable, I pooped in her bathroom.' I was like, ‘That's almost the most offensive part.'"

The members of the Bling Ring stole a cumulative $3 million from celebrity homes, which included Patridge, Bilson, and others like Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton. The members—who were all between 18 and 19 years old at the time of their arrests—served various jail sentences for the crimes.

Neiers, who was sentenced to 180 days in a county jail as well as a three year probation, later went on to be a guest on Bilson's podcast in 2022 with her sister, Gabby Neiers, where Bilson also aired out her grievances surrounding the burglaries, but has ultimately forgiven them.

"I'm old enough and grown past it enough, you were a kid. Like, you want to talk about it—fine. I'm not gonna be like, ‘Oh, it's cool whatever,' but I wasn't going to give them a hard time either. It was kind of just like, ‘Sure, say your piece. That's fine,'" Bilson added on Feb. 26. "You were kids but it was so f--ked up. There's no way around that."