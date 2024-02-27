Prince William Misses Godfather's Memorial Service Due to "Personal Matter"

Kensington Palace announced on Feb. 27 that Prince William would no longer be able to attend the memorial service for his late godfather King Constantine of Greece due to a "personal matter."

By Elyse Dupre Feb 27, 2024 1:47 PMTags
Prince WilliamRoyalsCelebrities
Watch: Prince William Breaks Silence on King Charles III’s Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William has stepped back from attending the memorial service for his late godfather King Constantine of Greece

Kensington Palace announced in a Feb. 27 statement obtained by NBC News that the Prince of Wales was no longer able to go to the service at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel due to a "personal matter."

The Palace has not provided further details on the circumstances surrounding the private issue. However, it's understood that William's wife Kate Middleton—who's been recovering from the abdominal surgery she underwent in mid-January—is doing well.

Still, several other members of the British royal family were there to honor King Constantine, who died in January 2023 at the age of 82. Queen CamillaPrincess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, her daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were among the attendees as were Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, their daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

photos
A Guide to Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Titles

However, William's dad King Charles III was not in attendance. Members of the British royal family have been going to events on his behalf as he takes a step back from public-facing duties amid his treatment for cancer, with his diagnosis being announced earlier this month.

"I think what we're going to see [is] senior working members of the royal family coming together," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter previously told E! News, "and probably to a great extent sharing responsibilities so the complete burden doesn't fall on Prince William."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reveal Real Reason Behind 2003 Breakup

2

Wendy Williams' Son Shares Her Dementia Diagnosis Is Alcohol-Induced

3

Taylor Swift's Rep Speaks Out After Dad Allegedly Assaults Paparazzo

Although, it's not uncommon for British monarchs to have family members attend funerals on their behalf. According to the BBCQueen Elizabeth II would often have her husband Prince Philip attend funerals on her behalf during their lifetimes.

To see more royal news from this year, keep reading. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reveal Real Reason Behind 2003 Breakup

2

Wendy Williams' Son Shares Her Dementia Diagnosis Is Alcohol-Induced

3

Taylor Swift's Rep Speaks Out After Dad Allegedly Assaults Paparazzo

4
Exclusive

How Bachelor Joey Graziadei Is Bracing Fans for Emotional Finale

5
Exclusive

Natalee Holloway's Brother Details Gut-Wrenching Days After Her Murder