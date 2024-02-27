Prince William Misses Godfather's Memorial Service Due to "Personal Matter"

Watch : Prince William Breaks Silence on King Charles III’s Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William has stepped back from attending the memorial service for his late godfather King Constantine of Greece.

Kensington Palace announced in a Feb. 27 statement obtained by NBC News that the Prince of Wales was no longer able to go to the service at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel due to a "personal matter."

The Palace has not provided further details on the circumstances surrounding the private issue. However, it's understood that William's wife Kate Middleton—who's been recovering from the abdominal surgery she underwent in mid-January—is doing well.

Still, several other members of the British royal family were there to honor King Constantine, who died in January 2023 at the age of 82. Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, her daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were among the attendees as were Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, their daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.