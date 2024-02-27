Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reveal Real Reason Behind 2003 Breakup

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Is "Really Proud" of Her Film 'This Is Me Now' (Exclusive)

Don't be fooled by the rock Jennifer Lopez has got on now.

After all, her wedding ring from husband Ben Affleck symbolizes a much deeper story. As the "Jenny from the Block" singer explained, she experienced years of heartache before rekindling her romance with the Oscar winner, who she was engaged to during the early aughts before their 2003 breakup.

So, what went wrong in their relationship the first time?

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," J.Lo recalled in her new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. "We had a big wedding planned—14 ushers and bridesmaids—and three days before, we just crumbled under the pressure."

Ben echoed the sentiment, sharing in the Amazon Prime doc that the reason behind the split was "the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life."

However, the couple agreed that calling off their first wedding led them each on a self-discovery journey, one that eventually helped them cross paths again when they reconciled in 2021. They tied the knot at a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, before saying "I do" at a massive wedding in Georgia the following month.