Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden Reveals Real Reason He Hasn’t Shared New Girlfriend’s Identity

Bartise Bowden is keeping fans blind to his love's name—at least for now.
The Love Is Blind star confessed that he won't be sharing his new girlfriend's identity in order to have some fun with his followers on social media.
"We are gonna hold off on it," Bartise told E! News in an exclusive interview, "because we're having too much fun getting the [social media] engagement going and then running up the comments."
And while the reality star—who hard-launched his prior relationship with Cait Vanderberry back in July—won't reveal the name of his new girlfriend, he did provide some clues, admitting that she also has a "decent-sized social media following."
"Her comments are popping off with guesses and mine are going off with guesses too," Bartise hinted. "Some have been right and some have been way off."
Of course, that doesn't mean the 27-year-old—who is a single dad to Hayden, 14 months—has kept completely quiet about his relationship, which began "several weeks ago" after the pair hit it off at an influencer event in Dallas. In fact, Bartise revealed in a Feb. 14 Instagram post that the couple got complementary "x" and "o" tattoos—an idea that originated on a whim while he was hosting a Valentine's Day party.
"We had some drinks already, and I look over and see the tattoo guy," he told E!. "I look at my girlfriend and I'm like, 'You aren't down to get matching tattoos.'"
To Bartise's surprise, however, his partner was down for the spontaneous ink. "As soon as I said that to her, she got up off my lap and walked right over there," he continued. "I was like, 'Oh s--t, we're actually doing this.' They're the real deal. People think they're fake. But no, we have connecting tattoos."
Of course, Bartise's new relationship isn't only filled with influencer parties and matching tattoos. After all, he insisted being a full-time dad is his "priority" since gaining full custody of his son several months ago.
"Hayden was actually with me on my first date with my new girlfriend and watching him interact with her is something that is a completely different experience," Bartise gushed. "I saw firsthand how motherly and nurturing and caring and thoughtful my girlfriend was and it was like, 'This is freaking awesome.'"
And rest assured, Bartise's secrecy over his partner's identity has nothing to do with being uncertain about his feelings.
"My mom was always like, 'When you know, you know,'" the Perfect Match alum shared, "and even though this is kind of fresh and new, this is the first time where I've been like, 'Wow.' We can literally be doing nothing—like hanging out here with my son in her lap—and it feels so comfortable and effortless."
And as for what's next in Bartise's love story? Expect to see a hard launch on Instagram in the "near future" and lots of drinking Cupcake Vineyard's new Love is Wine chardonnay, which comes in a bottle inspired by the franchise's iconic gold wine glasses. Bartise, who partnered up with the brand ahead of the show's new season, said working with Cupcake on the white wine was a "no brainer."
"Actually, me and my girlfriend were watching the new season of Love Is Blind last night, and we finished a bottle of Love is Wine," he added. "This wine definitely pairs better with watching Love Is Blind."
