Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden Reveals Real Reason He Hasn’t Shared New Girlfriend’s Identity

Watch : ‘Love Is Blind’ Recap: Which Couples Are Still Together?!

Bartise Bowden is keeping fans blind to his love's name—at least for now.

The Love Is Blind star confessed that he won't be sharing his new girlfriend's identity in order to have some fun with his followers on social media.

"We are gonna hold off on it," Bartise told E! News in an exclusive interview, "because we're having too much fun getting the [social media] engagement going and then running up the comments."

And while the reality star—who hard-launched his prior relationship with Cait Vanderberry back in July—won't reveal the name of his new girlfriend, he did provide some clues, admitting that she also has a "decent-sized social media following."

"Her comments are popping off with guesses and mine are going off with guesses too," Bartise hinted. "Some have been right and some have been way off."

Of course, that doesn't mean the 27-year-old—who is a single dad to Hayden, 14 months—has kept completely quiet about his relationship, which began "several weeks ago" after the pair hit it off at an influencer event in Dallas. In fact, Bartise revealed in a Feb. 14 Instagram post that the couple got complementary "x" and "o" tattoos—an idea that originated on a whim while he was hosting a Valentine's Day party.