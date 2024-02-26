Shannen Doherty Shares How Cancer Is Affecting Her Sex Life

Watch : Shannen Doherty Shares Positive Update on Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty is ready to talk about the birds and the bees.

The Charmed alum—who filed for divorce from photographer Kurt Iswarienko in April 2023—was honest about how her cancer diagnosis and treatment have affected her sex life, even sharing the unique remedy her doctor suggested to help her.

"When you're feeling not great about yourself, that's going to kill your libido," Shannen told friend and model Anne Marie Kortright on the Feb. 24 episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear. "But then when it actually impacts your libido, when meds take your libido away, or it makes things not as pleasant, sex doesn't feel as good."

And for Shannen, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, it was something she wanted to fix in her marriage. "This isn't the life that I want to live. I also don't want my husband to live like this," she shared. "So I need to, you know, figure this out."