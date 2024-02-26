Laneige’s 25% off Sitewide Sale Includes a Celeb-Loved Lip Mask & Sydney Sweeney Picks

Score the lip mask that's beloved by Porsha Williams, Hannah Brown, Paige DeSorbo, and more for $18, plus a limited-edition gift set that's valued at $43 for just $24.

By Megan Gray Feb 26, 2024
shop_laneige sale_heroE! Photo Illustration / Photo Courtesy of Laneige

Shop Sydney Sweeney's Picks

Lip Sleeping Mask, $24 $18

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum, $45 $33.75

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, $40 $30

Around the holidays, there was only one thing I bought for my mom, my mother-in-law, and my aunts, and that was the Laneige Lip Mask. Beloved by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas, I agreed with these celebs that it felt smooth and luxurious on my lips and left them feeling soft in the morning. If you've been holding off on buying the lip mask or want to try out some other Laneige items, you're in luck. Until March 4th, all beauty, skincare, and makeup products on Laneige's site are 25% off – no codes needed. Save on serums, moisturizers, lip balms, and more.

If you're looking to brighten and soften your skin while you sleep, then you need to add the super hydrating Water Sleeping Mask to your cart. For those who want skin with a glowy, dewy finish, then you have to check out the makeup serum and glass skin primer. And, if you want to try out Sydney Sweeney's nourishing, hydrating, and skin firming picks, then keep on scrolling. 

This sale won't last long, so hurry over to Laneige for all the sitewide deals. These are the Korean beauty products you need in your routine STAT.

Lip Sleeping Mask

With five yummy flavors, you'll look forward to applying this lip mask onto your lips every night. It works as you sleep and the shea butter, murumuru butter, vitamin C, and coconut oil moisturize your skin to perfection.

$24
$18
Laneige

Water Sleeping Mask

Hydrate and brighten your skin overnight with this Water Sleeping Mask. It's gentle for normal and dry skin, and you only need to use it once or twice a week to get that dewy, smooth glow.

$32
$24
Laneige

Radian-C Cream

Looking for a gentle daily moisturizer that can deliver brighter skin in just 3 days? Then you need the Radian-C Cream that's packed with vitamins C and E. It's ideal for all skin types, just apply in the AM and PM for radiant results. 

$35
$26.25
Laneige

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Visibly firm your skin and improve its elasticity? I'm listening. This Sydney Sweeney-approved serum is super hydrating and safe for sensitive skin. Apply it in the morning and night for ultimate smooth and soft results.

$45
$33.75
Laneige

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Long-lasting hydration could be yours with this cream moisturizer. By protecting the barrier of your skin, it can offer up to 100 hours of moisturization. Apply it in the AM and PM and let the firming and soothing ingredients do their work.

$40
$30
Laneige
This Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butter Keeps My Perpetually Chapped Lips Smooth All Day & It Smells Amazing

Lip Glowy Balm

If you're looking for a hydrating lip balm that also gives you a hint of color, then look no further. This Lip Glowy Balm comes in four color options and is packed with murumuru and shea butters to lock in moisture. One reviewer raved, "Holy grail of lip care products!"

$18
$13.50
Laneige

Glowy Makeup Serum

Get a hydrating glow that lasts with the Glowy Makeup Serum. You can apply it without makeup for a radiant boost or put it on before your makeup for longer lasting wear. This fan raved, "Amazing and gorgeous... one of my favorite products from Laneige and I have almost all."

$32
$24
Laneige

Heavenly Hydration

Valued at $43, you can score this limited edition gift set for just $24. It includes a mini Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer, a deluxe mini of the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, and the best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask for ultimate hydrating skin and lipcare. Perfect for a loved one or to just keep for yourself.

$33
$24.75
Laneige

Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer

Soften and moisturize your skin with this Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer (that also comes in a refillable bottle). It's the best of two worlds, a rich cream combined with the lightweight feel of a liquid toner. Apply in the AM and PM for firmer, healthier skin.

$48
$36
Laneige

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Revitalizing Toner

Start you skincare routine strong with this revitalizing toner. It refreshes and hydrates your skin, prepping it for the rest of your products' application. Plus, it's soothing and one user writes, "it doesn't dry out your skin, leaves it soft and takes all the dirt away."

$31
$23.25
Laneige

