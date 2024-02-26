Laneige’s 25% off Sitewide Sale Includes a Celeb-Loved Lip Mask & Sydney Sweeney Picks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Around the holidays, there was only one thing I bought for my mom, my mother-in-law, and my aunts, and that was the Laneige Lip Mask. Beloved by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas, I agreed with these celebs that it felt smooth and luxurious on my lips and left them feeling soft in the morning. If you've been holding off on buying the lip mask or want to try out some other Laneige items, you're in luck. Until March 4th, all beauty, skincare, and makeup products on Laneige's site are 25% off – no codes needed. Save on serums, moisturizers, lip balms, and more.
If you're looking to brighten and soften your skin while you sleep, then you need to add the super hydrating Water Sleeping Mask to your cart. For those who want skin with a glowy, dewy finish, then you have to check out the makeup serum and glass skin primer. And, if you want to try out Sydney Sweeney's nourishing, hydrating, and skin firming picks, then keep on scrolling.
This sale won't last long, so hurry over to Laneige for all the sitewide deals. These are the Korean beauty products you need in your routine STAT.
Lip Sleeping Mask
With five yummy flavors, you'll look forward to applying this lip mask onto your lips every night. It works as you sleep and the shea butter, murumuru butter, vitamin C, and coconut oil moisturize your skin to perfection.
Water Sleeping Mask
Hydrate and brighten your skin overnight with this Water Sleeping Mask. It's gentle for normal and dry skin, and you only need to use it once or twice a week to get that dewy, smooth glow.
Radian-C Cream
Looking for a gentle daily moisturizer that can deliver brighter skin in just 3 days? Then you need the Radian-C Cream that's packed with vitamins C and E. It's ideal for all skin types, just apply in the AM and PM for radiant results.
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Visibly firm your skin and improve its elasticity? I'm listening. This Sydney Sweeney-approved serum is super hydrating and safe for sensitive skin. Apply it in the morning and night for ultimate smooth and soft results.
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Long-lasting hydration could be yours with this cream moisturizer. By protecting the barrier of your skin, it can offer up to 100 hours of moisturization. Apply it in the AM and PM and let the firming and soothing ingredients do their work.
Lip Glowy Balm
If you're looking for a hydrating lip balm that also gives you a hint of color, then look no further. This Lip Glowy Balm comes in four color options and is packed with murumuru and shea butters to lock in moisture. One reviewer raved, "Holy grail of lip care products!"
Glowy Makeup Serum
Get a hydrating glow that lasts with the Glowy Makeup Serum. You can apply it without makeup for a radiant boost or put it on before your makeup for longer lasting wear. This fan raved, "Amazing and gorgeous... one of my favorite products from Laneige and I have almost all."
Heavenly Hydration
Valued at $43, you can score this limited edition gift set for just $24. It includes a mini Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer, a deluxe mini of the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, and the best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask for ultimate hydrating skin and lipcare. Perfect for a loved one or to just keep for yourself.
Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer
Soften and moisturize your skin with this Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer (that also comes in a refillable bottle). It's the best of two worlds, a rich cream combined with the lightweight feel of a liquid toner. Apply in the AM and PM for firmer, healthier skin.
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Revitalizing Toner
Start you skincare routine strong with this revitalizing toner. It refreshes and hydrates your skin, prepping it for the rest of your products' application. Plus, it's soothing and one user writes, "it doesn't dry out your skin, leaves it soft and takes all the dirt away."
Looking for more beauty deals? Then check out these major discounts on top beauty brands including Sunday Riley, Josie Maran, IT Cosmetics, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Isle of Paradise.