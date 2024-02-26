Laneige’s 25% off Sitewide Sale Includes a Celeb-Loved Lip Mask & Sydney Sweeney Picks

Around the holidays, there was only one thing I bought for my mom, my mother-in-law, and my aunts, and that was the Laneige Lip Mask. Beloved by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas, I agreed with these celebs that it felt smooth and luxurious on my lips and left them feeling soft in the morning. If you've been holding off on buying the lip mask or want to try out some other Laneige items, you're in luck. Until March 4th, all beauty, skincare, and makeup products on Laneige's site are 25% off – no codes needed. Save on serums, moisturizers, lip balms, and more.

If you're looking to brighten and soften your skin while you sleep, then you need to add the super hydrating Water Sleeping Mask to your cart. For those who want skin with a glowy, dewy finish, then you have to check out the makeup serum and glass skin primer. And, if you want to try out Sydney Sweeney's nourishing, hydrating, and skin firming picks, then keep on scrolling.

This sale won't last long, so hurry over to Laneige for all the sitewide deals. These are the Korean beauty products you need in your routine STAT.