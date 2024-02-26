This Toddler's Viral Golden Girls Hairstyle Is, Well, Pure Gold

There's a new golden girl taking over the small screen.
Evelyn Mae might be 12-months-old but she's becoming a rising TikTok star after her mom Autumn Mathas and grandmother Trina King—both hairstylists—gave her a Golden Girls-inspired makeover.
In a Feb. 12 post on the toddler's TikTok account—which has more than 1.4 million views—Evelyn resembled the late Betty White with tight curls brushed inward and her bangs swooped to the side.
To play along with Evelyn's Golden Girls look, the video featured the beloved 1985 sitcom's theme song.
And the little one's retro hairdo was such a hit that fans joined in on the fun in the comments section. "Omg I knew I recognized her," one user wrote. "She sold me some Mary Kay last week! She also makes a mean pot roast."
Someone else added, "I took a Jazzercise class from her in '89," while another person quipped, "She looks great for her age!"
In a separate clip, Evelyn offered a closer look at her retirement, erm, routine.
To start her day, she spritzed Elizabeth Taylor's iconic White Diamonds perfume (of course), threw on a sweater with shoulder pads and then enjoyed an afternoon stroll with her stuffed animal.
Fans got a kick out of the video as well, as one TikToker wrote, "Evelyn Mae is running for her third term as chairwoman of local Board of Realtors."
Another user replied, "Evelyn Mae taught me everything i know about bingo in the late '80s."
Of course, the toddler's viral videos have been a sweet surprise for her family.
"I was not expecting that," Evelyn's grandmother Trina told Today.com in an interview published Feb. 23. "It's made so many people happy."
But having fluffed-up hair is no small task. In fact, Trina revealed there's a process to getting her camera-ready.
"We have to make sure she's in a good mood," Trina shared, "[and] has a full belly and takes a nap."
We're sure Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia would've welcomed a fifth member to their girl group.