This Toddler's Viral Golden Girls Hairstyle Is, Well, Pure Gold

There's a new golden girl taking over the small screen.

Evelyn Mae might be 12-months-old but she's becoming a rising TikTok star after her mom Autumn Mathas and grandmother Trina King—both hairstylists—gave her a Golden Girls-inspired makeover.

In a Feb. 12 post on the toddler's TikTok account—which has more than 1.4 million views—Evelyn resembled the late Betty White with tight curls brushed inward and her bangs swooped to the side.

To play along with Evelyn's Golden Girls look, the video featured the beloved 1985 sitcom's theme song.

And the little one's retro hairdo was such a hit that fans joined in on the fun in the comments section. "Omg I knew I recognized her," one user wrote. "She sold me some Mary Kay last week! She also makes a mean pot roast."

Someone else added, "I took a Jazzercise class from her in '89," while another person quipped, "She looks great for her age!"