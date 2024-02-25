Sister Wives' Meri Brown and Amos Andrews Break Up

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has confirmed that she is no longer dating Amos Andrews, about a month after making their romance public.

By Corinne Heller Feb 25, 2024 11:48 PMTags
BreakupsSister Wives
Watch: Meri Brown Confirms Split From Boyfriend Amos Andrews

Meri Brown is a single woman again.

The Sister Wives star has confirmed that her romance with Amos Andrews recently ended, four months after it started and about a month after she made it Instagram official.

"Last week, Amos and I did have a bunch of discussions and we decided to stop seeing each other," Meri said in a video posted on her page Feb. 23. "We just agreed that it just wasn't going to be a long-term thing."

The 53-year-old said the breakup is a "huge bummer," adding, "I still care about him. He still cares about me. He's a good person. We're just not each other's long-term person."

A day later, Meri elaborated further on the split. "When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 24, "it's then that we need to make hard decisions."

photos
Sister Wives' Christine Brown & David Woolley's Road to Marriage

The reality star continued, "It's a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see the kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a life long relationship isn't in the cards for you. It's only in the dating process that you can come to these realizations, that's what living and dating is all about."

Meri plans to try dating again in the future. "When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again," she said, adding, "I honor and care about the past four months, who I spent it with, and what I learned about myself through it. I know what's important to me in a relationship, and I'm confident in myself while I'm single as well."

Instagram / Meri Brown

Trending Stories

1

Checking In On Bridgit Mendler, Erik von Detten & More Disney Alums

2

Jodie Turner-Smith Breaks Silence on Joshua Jackson Divorce

3

Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey & More Get Candid About Weight Loss

The reality star had announced on her birthday Jan. 16 that she was dating Amos, posting a photo of the two together on Instagram and calling him "the good looking guy I've been dating since October." This marked her first public romance since she and ex-husband and Sister Wives star Kody Brown—parents of Leon Brown, 28—confirmed in January 2023 that they had split after a 32-year relationship.

Meri said in her latest Instagram post that she plans to "continue to look into my future with the hope of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth."

She added, "This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution, and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!"

Look back at the love lives of the Sister Wives stars over the years:

Instagram / Meri Brown

Meri Brown

In January 2024, a year after she and Kody Brown announced their breakup, Meri revealed on Instagram that she had begun dating Amos Andrews the previous October. But in February 2024, Meri confirmed on Instagram that they had called it quits.

shutter stock
Kody Brown & Robyn Brown

"She looked like a soccer mom," Kody Brown once joked on Sister Wives of meeting then-single mom Robyn in 2009. "She had a van, three kids and was divorced. I thought, 'I didn't need a van, a divorced woman, and three kids in my life—that's just trouble.'"

Nearly a decade and a half on, though, they're still kicking it, the pair adding son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 7, to the squad. As for bringing on other teammates, it's not in the game plan. "I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" Robyn said on the December Sister Wives: One on One special of Meri, Janelle and Christine leaving the fold. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful."

Instagram
Christine Brown

She got the man and the family. Going official with her and David Woolley's romance on Valentine's Day 2023, Christine Brown shared, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Two months later he added to the fantasy with a spring proposal. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine told People. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

Tying the knot in Utah Oct. 7, she wrote, "I'm so blessed! I've married my best friend."

Instagram
Madison Brown

The first of the 18 Brown children to walk down the aisle, Janelle's eldest daughter, Madison Brown, now 28, wed Caleb Brush at a 2016 outdoor wedding in Montana captured by TLC's cameras. Nearly seven years later, the two have multiplied their love with Josephine joining big brother Axel, 6, and big sister Evie, 4, in February.  

"One month as a family of 5 and my heart is bursting," North Carolina-based Maddie wrote on Instagram in March. "I didn't know this kind of peace amongst chaos could be had."

Instagram
Leon Brown

Four years after their engagement aired on the TLC reality show, Meri Brown's only child, Leon Brown, has settled in Denver with partner Audrey Kriss. "my sweetest symphony," Leon, 28, raved of their fiancé. "Life with you truly is so sweet." Echoed Audrey, "Being your partner and watching your growth and coming into yourself over the years has been an honor and joy."

Instagram
Logan Brown

Eldest kid Logan Brown, 29, got the gang back together when he married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty in Arizona this past October. "It was a beautiful day and this mama's heart was mush the whole time," Janelle shared on Instagram of her son's wedding. "You always have such a sense of peace when your children find amazing life partners."

Instagram
Mykelti Brown

More than six years after her 2016 wedding to Antonio "Tony" Padron, Mykelti Brown joked that they'd already tested the limits of their marriage vows by welcoming twins Archer and Ace into the fold in November 2022. 

"We have 3 kids and 4 moves under our belt," noted the 27-year-old, also mom to Avalon, 2. "A whole lot of good times and some hard times #surprisetwins But here we are still doing this whole marriage thing."

Instagram
Aspyn Brown

In the five years since they wed, Christine's daughter Aspyn Brown, 28, and husband Mitch Thompson have traveled everywhere from Paris to Alaska. But last December, they put down roots, Mitch sharing on Instagram, "We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas."

Instagram
Gwendlyn Brown

Before hitting their one-year anniversary, Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown and love Beatriz Queiroz went to the happiest place on earth and marked six months together with chocolate fondue. Then came the really sweet part. The 22-year-old shared a glimpse at the candlelit, rose-filled proposal on Instagram in November 2022, writing simply, "i'm engaged!!" 

The couple wed in July, sharing the news on Instagram the caption: "Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Checking In On Bridgit Mendler, Erik von Detten & More Disney Alums

2

Jodie Turner-Smith Breaks Silence on Joshua Jackson Divorce

3

Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey & More Get Candid About Weight Loss

4

You Can't Miss Emma Stone's Reaction After Losing 2024 SAG Award

5

Sister Wives' Meri Brown and Amos Andrews Break Up