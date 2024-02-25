Sister Wives' Meri Brown and Amos Andrews Break Up

Watch : Meri Brown Confirms Split From Boyfriend Amos Andrews

Meri Brown is a single woman again.

The Sister Wives star has confirmed that her romance with Amos Andrews recently ended, four months after it started and about a month after she made it Instagram official.

"Last week, Amos and I did have a bunch of discussions and we decided to stop seeing each other," Meri said in a video posted on her page Feb. 23. "We just agreed that it just wasn't going to be a long-term thing."

The 53-year-old said the breakup is a "huge bummer," adding, "I still care about him. He still cares about me. He's a good person. We're just not each other's long-term person."

A day later, Meri elaborated further on the split. "When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 24, "it's then that we need to make hard decisions."