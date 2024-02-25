This Modern Family Reunion at the 2024 SAG Awards Will Fill Your Heart

Now this is a winning family.
After all, Modern Family's Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunited at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards Feb. 24 to announce the winner for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. (See all the winners here.)
The cast—who've won the category four times for the sitcom—brought their characters back to life while on stage.
"This really brings back memories," Ty admitted at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. "You guys ever miss it?"
As Julie answered, "Oh, hell yeah. But of course, we had a good great time. Eleven seasons, 250 episodes, c'mon, that never happens!"
And Ed got candid about life after the show's end in 2020. "I didn't want to get emotional up there," he reflected. "But you know what I miss about it. Most of all?"
He joked, "Money!"
And amid the bickering, Jesse was quick to mention the most pressing question, "Is it too early to talk about a reboot?"
And Eric couldn't help but take a moment to prove just how well he's been doing since he put away his character Cameron.
"I know Travis Kelce," he blurted out. "I could FaceTime him right now!"
"I'm being serious," he added, nervously. "So things are really great for me. I'm serious! Things are really great for me guys.
But the reunion is just the latest time the cast got together.
In November, Sarah Hyland, Jesse, Julie, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Eric, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Ed together for a wholesome night in, giving fans an inside look at their dinner party on social media.
In fact, Sofía posted some group photos from the evening, featuring everyone laughing, smiling and chatting while posing for pics.
And while we can't expect a reboot of the ABC show, we can enjoy the cast's iconic moments together.
Keep reading to see who won big at the 2024 SAG Awards.