This Modern Family Reunion at the 2024 SAG Awards Will Fill Your Heart

Now this is a winning family.

After all, Modern Family's Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunited at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards Feb. 24 to announce the winner for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. (See all the winners here.)

The cast—who've won the category four times for the sitcom—brought their characters back to life while on stage.

"This really brings back memories," Ty admitted at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. "You guys ever miss it?"

As Julie answered, "Oh, hell yeah. But of course, we had a good great time. Eleven seasons, 250 episodes, c'mon, that never happens!"

And Ed got candid about life after the show's end in 2020. "I didn't want to get emotional up there," he reflected. "But you know what I miss about it. Most of all?"

He joked, "Money!"