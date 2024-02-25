This Modern Family Reunion at the 2024 SAG Awards Will Fill Your Heart

Modern Family’s Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunited at the 2024 SAG Awards Feb. 24.

Now this is a winning family.

After all, Modern Family's Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunited at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards Feb. 24 to announce the winner for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. (See all the winners here.)

The cast—who've won the category four times for the sitcom—brought their characters back to life while on stage.

"This really brings back memories," Ty admitted at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. "You guys ever miss it?"

As Julie answered, "Oh, hell yeah. But of course, we had a good great time. Eleven seasons, 250 episodes, c'mon, that never happens!" 

And Ed got candid about life after the show's end in 2020. "I didn't want to get emotional up there," he reflected. "But you know what I miss about it. Most of all?"

He joked, "Money!"

And amid the bickering, Jesse was quick to mention the most pressing question, "Is it too early to talk about a reboot?"

And Eric couldn't help but take a moment to prove just how well he's been doing since he put away his character Cameron.

"I know Travis Kelce," he blurted out. "I could FaceTime him right now!"

"I'm being serious," he added, nervously. "So things are really great for me. I'm serious! Things are really great for me guys.

But the reunion is just the latest time the cast got together.

In November, Sarah Hyland, Jesse, Julie, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Eric, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Ed together for a wholesome night in, giving fans an inside look at their dinner party on social media.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In fact, Sofía posted some group photos from the evening, featuring everyone laughing, smiling and chatting while posing for pics.

And while we can't expect a reboot of the ABC show, we can enjoy the cast's iconic moments together. 

Keep reading to see who won big at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer

