2024 SAG Awards: Carey Mulligan Reveals What She Learned From Bradley Cooper

Carey Mulligan learned more than she expected from Bradley Cooper.

In fact, at the 2024 SAG Awards Feb. 24, she credited her Maestro costar and director for changing her approach to working on set. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

"He just did it with no fear the whole thing," Carey exclusively told Live From E!: SAG Awards host Laverne Cox while on the red carpet. "I think I'd always been a little bit afraid of work and he just made it so freeing and wonderful."

The Promising Young Woman actress—who is nominated Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the biopic—couldn't help but spotlight her costar. And Bradley, who is up for Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role, made sure to share that love right back.

"We were lucky because we had so many people assembled already," the 49-year-old reflected at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. "Carey signed on in 2018 when there wasn't even a script yet."