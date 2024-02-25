Eva Mendes Showcases Purrfect Style During Rare Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

Watch : Eva Mendes Defends Ryan Gosling Over “Ridicule” From Haters

Eva Mendes is back in the spotlight and her look may impress you much.

The Hitch actress made a rare appearance at Dolce & Gabbana's women's fall 2024-winter 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy Feb. 24. The 49-year-old turned heads in a full-length, leopard-print faux fur coat from the brand's spring-summer 2024 collection—bringing to mind Shania Twain's iconic look from that 1997 music video over a black catsuit.

Mendes completed the purrfect look with a short black veil, thigh-high patent boots, a mini leopard Sicily bag, leopard-print gloves, cat eye sunglasses and diamond drop earrings.

She later shared photos of herself at the event on Instagram, captioning her post, "Mami's first fashion week in over 10 years!"

The 2 Fast 2 Furious star, who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with partner Ryan Gosling, added, "Yup, I haven't gone to a fashion event since I've been a Mama. Time flies when you're mommying. Thanks for getting me out of the house @dolcegabbana!"