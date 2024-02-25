Eva Mendes Showcases Purrfect Style During Rare Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

Eva Mendes was photographed at her first celebrity event in more than a year, showcasing a playful, striking look at a Milan Fashion Week show.

Eva Mendes is back in the spotlight and her look may impress you much.

The Hitch actress made a rare appearance at Dolce & Gabbana's women's fall 2024-winter 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy Feb. 24. The 49-year-old turned heads in a full-length, leopard-print faux fur coat from the brand's spring-summer 2024 collection—bringing to mind Shania Twain's iconic look from that 1997 music video over a black catsuit.

Mendes completed the purrfect look with a short black veil, thigh-high patent boots, a mini leopard Sicily bag, leopard-print gloves, cat eye sunglasses and diamond drop earrings.

She later shared photos of herself at the event on Instagram, captioning her post, "Mami's first fashion week in over 10 years!"

The 2 Fast 2 Furious star, who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with partner Ryan Gosling, added, "Yup, I haven't gone to a fashion event since I've been a Mama. Time flies when you're mommying. Thanks for getting me out of the house @dolcegabbana!"

Eva Mendes' Best Looks

This also marked the first time Mendes has been photographed at any celebrity event since she helped launch McDonald's McHappy Day, a charity initiative from Ronald McDonald House, in Sydney, Australia, in November 2022.

About a decade ago, the 2 Fast 2 Furious star put a pause on her acting career to focus on her family and her business ventures, such as her fashion collaborations with New York & Company. She did, however, record a voiceover role for a 2021 episode of children's animated series Bluey.

More recently, Mendes became an author: The star's debut book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, will be released by Macmillan Children's Publishing Group Sept. 17 in English and Spanish. And it was inspired by her and Ryan's children.

"My latest project is a true labor of love," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 23. "Being the mommy of my two daughters inspired me to write my first illustrated book."

Look back at Mendes' best looks from past years:

McStylish

The actress showcases a colorful look during a McHappy Day visit to Ronald McDonald House in Sydney, Australia in 2022.

Flower Power

The actress appears at the Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles in February 2020.

Pawfect Style

Eva and a friend appear at a New York & Company Event in 2018.

Serene in Seafoam

The actress and designer launches her new collection in fall 2017.

Grecian Goddess

The mom of two glows in this aqua gown from her own collection.

Grecian Goddess

Eva channels old Hollywood with this '50s inspired polka-dot dress.

Floral Fatale

The actress exudes feminine class in a floral jewel-toned skirt from her line.

Cheetah-Chic

Eva is giving us all sorts of girl's night out inspiration at The Late Show with David Letterman Show with this animal print, mid-length dress. She elevates the look with some heeled boots and a matching belt.

Pretty in Print

The star is practically a '60s queen in this New York & Company print dress. Her sleek updo and point-toe pumps nicely polish up the look.

Retro Rose

Eva sure knows how to put a fun twist on a floral-print dress, and ABC's Good Morning America is the perfect place to do it! She picks up on the pink hues of the roses with an oversized, pink trench coat in a different shade. The actress gives the look a nice shape with a brown leather belt.  

Little Black (Halter) Dress

Move over, LBD! Eva shows us that floor-length black dresses are the way to go in this Vintage Luis Estevez ensemble.

Baby Doll

The actress' French school-girl dress is a Francophile dream. We love the bow-detailing of her white-and-black sheath dress.

Peplum Beauty

What's black, white and red all over? Eva's show-stopping Prada gown at the 2012 MET gala! We still can't over how chic this peplum, bejeweled number is.

Turquoise Accents

Dior is always a good idea. And there's nothing like a statement necklace to add that fun finishing touch and pop of color.

