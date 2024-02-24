2024 SAG Awards: Don't Miss Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez's Kissing Booth Reunion

These two are meeting again, just not at a kissing booth.
Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez had a Kissing Booth reunion on the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards Feb. 24. (See every star arrive here.)
For the ceremony at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall Taylor—who is serving as SAG Ambassador alongside Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster—arrived in a navy blue suit with a double-breasted blazer. Joey, meanwhile, donned a beige and black dress adorned with blue flowers. The Act star accessorized her look with sheer black gloves, a ring on each hand and a blue bejeweled necklace.
But the red carpet snap is no surprise as the costars have remained good friends since filming. In fact, the Red White & Royal Blue star even attended Joey's wedding to Steven Piet last year.
And since the Netflix trilogy ended in 2021, Joey and Taylor have made it clear they hold the series close to their hearts.
After all, when costar Jacob Eloridi called the movies "ridiculous" and "an escape" last fall, Taylor admitted he doesn't think that's necessarily a bad thing.
"I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience," the 32-year-old told Variety in November. "It's a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that."
And Taylor couldn't help but show gratitude for his costars, adding, "I'm incredibly grateful to everybody in it."
Joey also made sure to show the movies some love. "I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says," she told Variety. "I couldn't be prouder of those movies."
