2024 SAG Awards: Don't Miss Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez's Kissing Booth Reunion

Watch : Taylor Zakhar Perez REVEALS the Status of a ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Sequel

These two are meeting again, just not at a kissing booth.

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez had a Kissing Booth reunion on the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards Feb. 24. (See every star arrive here.)

For the ceremony at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall Taylor—who is serving as SAG Ambassador alongside Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster—arrived in a navy blue suit with a double-breasted blazer. Joey, meanwhile, donned a beige and black dress adorned with blue flowers. The Act star accessorized her look with sheer black gloves, a ring on each hand and a blue bejeweled necklace.

But the red carpet snap is no surprise as the costars have remained good friends since filming. In fact, the Red White & Royal Blue star even attended Joey's wedding to Steven Piet last year.

And since the Netflix trilogy ended in 2021, Joey and Taylor have made it clear they hold the series close to their hearts.