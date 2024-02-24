Wendy Williams Breaks Silence on Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Watch : Wendy Williams Health Update: Star Diagnosed with Dementia, Aphasia

Wendy Williams is feeling the love.

The Wendy Williams Show host shared an emotional message for her fans after she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

"I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," Williams said in a Feb. 23 statement to E! News. "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming."

The 59-year-old went on to explain that she was "touched" by the kind words she's received from many, before adding that the messages are reminding her of "the power of unity and the need for compassion." In fact, Williams—who stepped away from her talk show in 2022 due to various health reasons—even gave a special shoutout to an organization that aims to spread awareness about progressive aphasia—a neurological condition that impacts a person's ability to process language—and frontotemporal dementia, which affects behavior and cognitive functions.