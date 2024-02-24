Wendy Williams Breaks Silence on Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams is feeling the love.
The Wendy Williams Show host shared an emotional message for her fans after she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.
"I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," Williams said in a Feb. 23 statement to E! News. "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming."
The 59-year-old went on to explain that she was "touched" by the kind words she's received from many, before adding that the messages are reminding her of "the power of unity and the need for compassion." In fact, Williams—who stepped away from her talk show in 2022 due to various health reasons—even gave a special shoutout to an organization that aims to spread awareness about progressive aphasia—a neurological condition that impacts a person's ability to process language—and frontotemporal dementia, which affects behavior and cognitive functions.
"I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support," Williams noted, "and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD."
And while Williams is appreciative of the public's support, she closed out her statement by noting she still needs "personal space and peace to thrive," concluding, "Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."
Williams' diagnosis was first shared in a Feb. 22 statement from her healthcare team, who explained that the media personality's conditions have impacted her communication abilities, cognitive functions and have "already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."
Although the disorders—which actor Bruce Willis is also battling—will create a difficult health journey for Williams, the medical officials also stated that knowing her condition is the first step toward getting the help she needs.
"Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding," their statement continued, "particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis."
The message ended on a hopeful note, however, adding that Williams is still able to do many things herself.
"Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor," the team noted, "and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed."