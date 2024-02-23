Best Home Gym Equipment of 2024: Get Strong at Home

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It's time to finally cancel that expensive, recurring, how-on-Earth-do-I-get-out-of-this-one gym membership and work out from home in 2024.

The gym can be an intimidating space. Using exercise equipment in front of others for the first time can feel embarrassing. Plus, do you really want to be near people sweating and huffing and puffing on the cardio machine or exercise bike next to you when you could just workout at home?

That's where we come in. Our shopping experts have rounded up the best home gym equipment of 2024 to help you get strong at home.

Whether you're bulking up, more into definition and toning up, or are just trying to kickstart a new fitness routine, workout equipment is the key to it all. So, give yourself permission to invest in yourself in 2024 with some great home gym equipment.

Buy that new yoga mat. Try getting strong with some top-quality resistance bands. Get your heart rate up with a jump rope, or get your strength training on with hand weights, medicine balls, or adjustable dumbbells.

We've found the best home exercise equipment that will turn your living room, office or even bedroom into the best home gym. Get excited about getting strong this year! Your cute activewear will look just as good working out at home, we promise.

Read more to discover the best resistance bands, jump ropes, weights, yoga mats, workout mats, and more. You don't need a bulky Peloton bike or treadmill, you especially don't need a gym membership to achieve your fitness goals. All you need are these home gym equipment picks.

Whatever it takes to motivate you to commit this year, make it happen with these home gym essentials for 2024.