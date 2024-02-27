The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Plump skin is happy skin. While there are a ton of life factors that can result in dry skin, fine lines, sagging skin, and lack of skin tone, there are skincare products you can buy right now that will help promote skin elasticity and collagen production no matter your skin type. These products are designed to give you the happiest, plumpest skin of your life!

But if you've never tried to treat dry, slack skin, it can be hard to know where to start. That's where we come in! We've rounded up the best skin-plumping products under 50.

These face washes, skin essences, face serums, moisturizers, and masks include key ingredients such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, amino acids, retinol, and more.

These ingredients are known for improving skin texture and skin elasticity, helping your skin trap moisture for a hydrated skin barrier, and for combatting wrinkles.

No matter if you have sensitive skin, oily skin, mature skin, or just want to establish a skincare routine that helps to keep your skin nice and plump, we've found the skincare products you need now.

The best part? All of these items are $50 or less. You don't need a fat wallet to achieve plump skin. All you need are the products we've rounded up below.

Shop the best skin-plumping products under $50

