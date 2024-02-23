Meghan Markle Is Queen Bee of Beverly Hills During Chic Outing

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Step Out Together on Valentine's Day

Bow down to Meghan Markle's stunning cold-weather 'fit.

The Duchess of Sussex proved she'll always be royally stylish after opting for a chic matching get-up to grab lunch at Cipriani with friends in Beverly Hills.

For the Feb. 22 outing, Meghan—who shares son Archie Harrison, 4, and daugher Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 2, with husband Prince Harry—complemented her black Ulla Johnson trousers with a black $170 Bleusalt turtleneck and kept warm in a camel-colored Max Mara coat overtop.

And the coordinating didn't end there. In fact, the Suits alum added a matching Cesta Collective camel bag, pointy-toed, black Aquazzura flats and over-sized black Givenchy aviator sunglasses to complete the lunchtime look. And to top off her classy attire, Meghan had on a big smile as she left the Italian restaurant with her pals and climbed into her car.

Of course, this isn't the first time Meghan has proved she deserves a crown for her winter style. Earlier this month, the 42-year-old joined her husband for a daytime Valentine's Day date at the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, clad in a cozy white knit, matching trousers and an eye-catching puffer jacket.