Josh Hartnett Makes Rare Appearance at 2024 SAG Awards After Stepping Away From Hollywood

After a lot longer than 40 days and 40 nights, Josh Hartnett is back in the Hollywood spotlight.
The Pearl Harbor star attended the star-studded 2024 SAG Awards in Los Angeles Feb. 24, marking his first time at the annual ceremony—and a rare appearance for the star who left Hollywood back in the mid-aughts. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)
The 45-year-old walked the red carpet at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, looking suave in a black tux and adding a bit of shimmer with a black brooch attached to his lapel.
The Minnesota native, who has in recent years been living in England with wife Tamsin Egerton and their three kids, attended to support his film Oppenheimer, which is nominated for four awards.
Hartnett, who quit living in Los Angeles more than a decade ago, has occasionally attended events outside the United States, such as the BAFTA Film Awards in London Feb. 18. However, the 40 Days and 40 Nights star has continued to film projects in America, including Oppenheimer, in which he plays the late Nobel-winning nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence.
The blockbuster is the biggest one Hartnett has starred in since 2001's Pearl Harbor, which launched him to international fame. Years later, he turned down the lead role in 2006's Superman Returns and concentrated on mostly independent films and TV shows, such as Penny Dreadful and Black Mirror.
"The biggest thing for me is that I really enjoy making films, but the industry itself was overwhelming for a 21-year-old kid," Hartnett told Australian TV show The Project in 2021. "There were paparazzi around every corner, you couldn't really go anywhere without being sort of harassed. And I decided I didn't need that in my life, and I was able to still make films and live outside of it."
Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, plus individual acting honors for Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.
