Josh Hartnett Makes Rare Appearance at 2024 SAG Awards After Stepping Away From Hollywood

Watch : Josh Hartnett Reveals Why It Was a Dream Come True to Work with Robert Downey Jr.

After a lot longer than 40 days and 40 nights, Josh Hartnett is back in the Hollywood spotlight.

The Pearl Harbor star attended the star-studded 2024 SAG Awards in Los Angeles Feb. 24, marking his first time at the annual ceremony—and a rare appearance for the star who left Hollywood back in the mid-aughts. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

The 45-year-old walked the red carpet at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, looking suave in a black tux and adding a bit of shimmer with a black brooch attached to his lapel.

The Minnesota native, who has in recent years been living in England with wife Tamsin Egerton and their three kids, attended to support his film Oppenheimer, which is nominated for four awards.

Hartnett, who quit living in Los Angeles more than a decade ago, has occasionally attended events outside the United States, such as the BAFTA Film Awards in London Feb. 18. However, the 40 Days and 40 Nights star has continued to film projects in America, including Oppenheimer, in which he plays the late Nobel-winning nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence.