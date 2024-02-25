Josh Hartnett Makes Rare Appearance at 2024 SAG Awards After Stepping Away From Hollywood

Oppenheimer star Josh Hartnett walked the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards, where he is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, in Los Angeles Feb. 24.

By Corinne Heller Feb 25, 2024 1:14 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024SAG AwardsJosh HartnettCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Josh Hartnett Reveals Why It Was a Dream Come True to Work with Robert Downey Jr.

After a lot longer than 40 days and 40 nights, Josh Hartnett is back in the Hollywood spotlight.

The Pearl Harbor star attended the star-studded 2024 SAG Awards in Los Angeles Feb. 24, marking his first time at the annual ceremony—and a rare appearance for the star who left Hollywood back in the mid-aughts. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

The 45-year-old walked the red carpet at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, looking suave in a black tux and adding a bit of shimmer with a black brooch attached to his lapel.

The Minnesota native, who has in recent years been living in England with wife Tamsin Egerton and their three kids, attended to support his film Oppenheimer, which is nominated for four awards.

Hartnett, who quit living in Los Angeles more than a decade ago, has occasionally attended events outside the United States, such as the BAFTA Film Awards in London Feb. 18. However, the 40 Days and 40 Nights star has continued to film projects in America, including Oppenheimer, in which he plays the late Nobel-winning nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence.

photos
See the 2024 SAG Awards Winners

The blockbuster is the biggest one Hartnett has starred in since 2001's Pearl Harbor, which launched him to international fame. Years later, he turned down the lead role in 2006's Superman Returns and concentrated on mostly independent films and TV shows, such as Penny Dreadful and Black Mirror.

E!

"The biggest thing for me is that I really enjoy making films, but the industry itself was overwhelming for a 21-year-old kid," Hartnett told Australian TV show The Project in 2021. "There were paparazzi around every corner, you couldn't really go anywhere without being sort of harassed. And I decided I didn't need that in my life, and I was able to still make films and live outside of it."

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, plus individual acting honors for Cillian MurphyEmily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

Until we find out who walks away with a trophy, see all the stars who won with their fashion on the red carpet...

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ryan Michelle Bathe

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kenneth Lonergan & J. Smith-Cameron

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Margot Robbie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ayo Edebiri

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Atelier Versace.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace SS15 Couture.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Penélope Cruz 

In custom Chanel.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Emily Blunt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexandra Hedison & Jodie Foster

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Da'Vine Joy Randolph 

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ciara

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Brie Larson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kenneth Branagh

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Watts

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Melissa McCarthy

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

David Oyelow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patrick Wilson & Dagmara Dominczyk

photos
View More Photos From SAG Awards 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards air Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix. And don't miss E!'s red carpet show starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.