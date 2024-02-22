Grey's Anatomy Alum Justin Chambers Gives Rare Glimpse Into Private World With 4 Daughters

Watch : Justin Chambers Leaves "Grey's Anatomy" After 16 Seasons

Justin Chambers has been scrubbing in as a father for almost 30 years.

While the Grey's Anatomy alum is generally quiet when it comes to his private life, he gave a heartwarming look at what it's like being a dad to four girls: Isabella, 29, Maya and Kaila, 26 and Eva, 24, who he shares with wife Keisha Chambers.

"They're great," Justin told People in an interview published Feb. 22. "They're very independent, levelheaded, kind. I'm very blessed, very grateful."

In fact, the 53-year-old—who also shares son Jackson, 22, with his wife of over thirty years—noted his oldest daughter has got an especially exciting year ahead of her.

"One's going to hit 30 soon. That's a big milestone," he continued. "I'm proud of her. She's very socially conscious and she's just a very loving girl who is very involved with world issues and just kind."

And what's it like for him being surrounded by five women at home? His answer will make all girl dads proud.