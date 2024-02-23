Wendy Williams' Medical Diagnosis: Explaining Primary Progressive Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia

Watch : Wendy Williams Health Update: Star Diagnosed with Dementia, Aphasia

It's been more than two years since Wendy Williams' stepped away from her beloved daytime talk show as she battled various health conditions.

She's made a few public appearances since, but in April 2023 she entered a facility to be treated for "cognitive issues," as her manager Will Selby said in a scene from the upcoming Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?.

And on Feb. 22, her team shared that the 59-year-old was diagnosed in 2023 with primary progressive aphasia—a neurological condition that affects a person's ability to process language—and frontotemporal dementia, which affects behavior and cognitive functions.

Their statement called the decision to disclose her condition "difficult" and carefully considered, but they wanted to "correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health."