Here's the Corny Gift Blake Shelton Sent The Voice's Season 25 Coaches

You might be surprised by the unexpected gift former The Voice coach Blake Shelton sent Reba McEntire, John Legend and more while they were filming season 25 of the NBC competition series.

Watch: 'Voice' Coaches Diss "Fake Friend" Blake Shelton

The Voice alum Blake Shelton will always have his fellow coaches backs—and stomachs.

In fact, the NBC competition show's season 25 coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay revealed the country star actually sent them some treats when they filmed the latest season.

"He sent us corn on the cob," Legend exclusively told E! News, "and peaches from his farm."

But despite delivering the delicious gifts, Shelton isn't necessarily checking in on the coaches regularly since he left the show last year after 23 seasons.

As McEntire quipped, "I keep texting him and it's just crickets. Nothing. I don't know what the deal is."

Chance jokingly added, "He's a phony. One of the fakest friends you could have."

As for how Shelton is enjoying the time off, he recently shared some insight into his and wife Gwen Stefani's quieter life on their Oklahoma farm with her kids Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.

photos
20 Fascinating Facts about Reba McEntire

"I'm not going to say that she's become this country girl," the "God's Country" singer exclusively told E! News in November, "but I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen."

Meanwhile, The Voice recently welcomed first-time coaches Dan + Shay (a.k.a. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) for season 25. So, how did the country duo feel joining McEntire, Legend and Chance on the red swivel chairs?

Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images/Art Streiber/NBC

"We're starstruck by Reba," Mooney shared. "I have a Reba tattoo, that's the first time I'm saying it out loud."

And although McEntire noted "it's a boys club" this season, she also teased, "I'm really, really tickled with my team and I feel like, yes, there are some superstars. All of our teams are really, really good."

The Voice premieres Monday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. on NBC and is available next day on Peacock. 

And keep reading to relive Shelton and Stefani's romance in their own words.

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Bigi "Blanket" Jackson Celebrates 22nd Birthday

2

Justin Chambers Gives Rare Glimpse Into Life With 4 Daughters

3

Rob Kardashian Returns to Instagram With Rare Social Media Message

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Let the Rumors Begin

"I think he's hot, don't you? But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time. There's been so many people that I've gotten so much comfort from. Just people coming to me and telling me their story. Not confiding, but sharing, which has just helped me see things from a different perspective and move forward." —Gwen to Ryan Seacrest in November 2015

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
Look of Love

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest. She is the greatest." —Blake on Today in March 2018. 

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM
"Saved My Life"

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell...Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?" —Blake to Billboard in July 2016

Twitter
Country Livin'

"I grew up in Orange County, so I don't know if you've been down there, but it's nothing like the middle of America and our nature was the beach. So to be able to be in Oklahoma and be able to experience a ranch kind of vibe is just something I never ever had, so it's just been really, it's been great, amazing." —Gwen on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images
Wedding Bells

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable! I think about it all the time." —Gwen to Ellen DeGeneres when discussing marrying Blake

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fierce Fashion

"[My style is] more feminine than ever before. It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse." —Gwen to InStyle in July 2018

Instagram

Sexiest Man Alive

"He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot. You can never convince him to do it. So he just called me like, ‘They want me to do this.' And I was like, ‘You should totally do it! You're so sexy!'" —Gwen's reaction to Blake being named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Instagram

Hot Commodity

"He's so good at the show, I mean, he's just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he's such an incredible talent." —Gwen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September 2019

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Biggest Fans

"Setting here watching @gwenstefani rehearsals it continues to shock me the amount of GIANT hits this girl has written... I highly recommend y'all catch her Vegas show if you can get tickets!!!" —Blake on Twitter in June 2018

