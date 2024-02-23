Here's the Corny Gift Blake Shelton Sent The Voice's Season 25 Coaches

Watch : 'Voice' Coaches Diss "Fake Friend" Blake Shelton

The Voice alum Blake Shelton will always have his fellow coaches backs—and stomachs.

In fact, the NBC competition show's season 25 coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay revealed the country star actually sent them some treats when they filmed the latest season.

"He sent us corn on the cob," Legend exclusively told E! News, "and peaches from his farm."

But despite delivering the delicious gifts, Shelton isn't necessarily checking in on the coaches regularly since he left the show last year after 23 seasons.

As McEntire quipped, "I keep texting him and it's just crickets. Nothing. I don't know what the deal is."

Chance jokingly added, "He's a phony. One of the fakest friends you could have."

As for how Shelton is enjoying the time off, he recently shared some insight into his and wife Gwen Stefani's quieter life on their Oklahoma farm with her kids Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.