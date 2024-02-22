Michael Jackson's Youngest Son Bigi "Blanket" Jackson Looks So Grown Up on 22nd Birthday

Watch : Paris & Prince Jackson Honor Michael in Their Own Ways

Michael Jackson's youngest son is all grown up—and like his dad, he's winning awards for his art.

In addition to ringing in his 22nd birthday on Feb. 21, Bigi Jackson—who the late King of Pop had nicknamed Blanket as a child—recently celebrated another major milestone: his first film award. Three weeks earlier, he won Best Drama at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his directorial and screenwriting debut, Rochelles.

And there to celebrate it all was his big brother Prince Jackson, the eldest of the King of Pop's three children, who paid tribute to Bigi on social media.

"Bro is killing it!," Prince captioned an Instagram Story of the two from the festival, with Bigi holding his award. "Chasing his dreams and winning awards. HBD yo!"

Rochelles—which stars Jesse Howland and Brandon Bales—focuses on two friends competing for a coveted job at a prestigious restaurant. The short film was shot over a five-day period around Los Angeles, according to production company 2293 Productions, and is currently available to rent on Amazon and Roku.