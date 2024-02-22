Michael Jackson's Youngest Son Bigi "Blanket" Jackson Looks So Grown Up on 22nd Birthday

Bigi "Blanket" Jackson, the youngest son of the late Michael Jackson, got a special 22nd birthday tribute from big brother Prince Jackson after reaching a major professional milestone.

Watch: Paris & Prince Jackson Honor Michael in Their Own Ways

Michael Jackson's youngest son is all grown up—and like his dad, he's winning awards for his art.

In addition to ringing in his 22nd birthday on Feb. 21, Bigi Jackson—who the late King of Pop had nicknamed Blanket as a child—recently celebrated another major milestone: his first film award. Three weeks earlier, he won Best Drama at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his directorial and screenwriting debut, Rochelles.

And there to celebrate it all was his big brother Prince Jackson, the eldest of the King of Pop's three children, who paid tribute to Bigi on social media.

"Bro is killing it!," Prince captioned an Instagram Story of the two from the festival, with Bigi holding his award. "Chasing his dreams and winning awards. HBD yo!"

Rochelles—which stars Jesse Howland and Brandon Bales—focuses on two friends competing for a coveted job at a prestigious restaurant. The short film was shot over a five-day period around Los Angeles, according to production company 2293 Productions, and is currently available to rent on Amazon and Roku.

Michael Jackson: A Life

Bigi's first film accolade comes years after previously expressing he wanted to get into filmmaking.

"When I grow up I want to be a director because it's fun," he said on the 2012 documentary Jacksonology: Our Story. "I make little movies when I'm at my house with cousins and friends and different things."

He said on the program that his father supported his dream and told him, "Follow whatever you want to do."

Bigi was 7 years old when Michael died at age 50 in 2009. He was largely kept out of the spotlight in the years following Michael's death and continued to maintain his privacy as an adult, although he has given rare interviews and is occasionally seen with his family at events: Last August, Bigi and Prince surprised fans in Las Vegas at the Michael Jackson Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, co-hosted by his estate and Cirque de Soleil.

In 2021, Bigi gave an interview to Good Morning Britain, during which he toured a room filled with his father's memorabilia and reflected on his legacy.

"There's a lot of really cool stuff here," he said. "I think there's a lot of history in this house and studio here. And that's what he was all about and that's just kind of what each of us want to do...make things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives."

Look back at photos of Prince, Bigi and sister Paris Jackson over the years:

Winning Awards

Bigi appears with his brother Prince and friends at the Santa Monica Film Festival in February 2024. Michael's youngest son had won the award for Best Drama for his short film Rochelles, his directorial and screenwriting debut.

Happy Halloween

Prince and Bigi appear at their family's annual Thriller Night celebration in 2022.

Diamond Birthday Celebration

Prince and Paris attend the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

All Glammed Up

Prince and Paris appear together at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. in August 2022.

Brother & Sister

Prince and Paris appear in a YouTube video in 2021.

Brothers' Night Out

Prince and Bigi appear at their family's annual Thriller Night celebration in 2019.

Strike a Pose

The two pose at Prince Jackson's Heal LA and TLK Fusion Present The 2nd Annual Costume For A Cause at Jackson Family Home on Oct. 27, 2017.

Sibling Love

Walking hand-in-hand, the two attend the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner on October 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Family Photo

Prince wrote, "It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson."

Silly Time

The sibling showed off their silly side over the summer on Instragram.

Step and Repeat

The trio of siblings arrived at the Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour in Los Angeles on January 27, 2012. 

Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Hand in Hand

Prince and Paris attend the hand and footprint ceremony at Graumann's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles January 26, 2012.

Honoring Dad

Bigi, Prince Jackson and Paris appear together at the hand and footprint ceremony.

Meet the Press

The duo stood together as they attended the press conference for Goin' Back To Indiana: Can You Feel It at the Majestic Star Hotel Lakeshore Ballroom on August 29, 2012 in Gary, Indiana. 

No Hoosiers Here

On Aug. 30, 2012, the siblings attended the St. Paul Saints Vs. The Gary SouthShore RailCats baseball game at U.S. Steel Yard in their father's hometown of Gary, Indiana.

Dad's Memorial

The trio appeared on stage during the memorial service for their father at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 7, 2009.

Birthday Tribute

The kids celebrate together with dad in this throwback pic shared by Prince.

Family Memories

Prince shared this family photo on what would have been Michael's 64th birthday on Instagram.

Jackson Family

Prince, Paris and Bigi, then nicknamed Blanket, appear with their dad in this throwback pic the eldest of his children shared on what would have been his 64th birthday in 2022.

