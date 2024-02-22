I Took a Deep Dive into Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section – Here Are the New Finds & Hidden Gems

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to be wrapped in luxe comfort, soft fabrics, and have the ability to start working out at a moment's notice (or not), there's no brand more reliable than lululemon. Not only can their styles elevate your everyday look, they also feature moisture-wicking and stretchy materials that will keep you cool and collected while you sweat (that's a win win). If you're looking to crush your fitness goals, or just want to upgrade your athleisure wardrobe, then now is the time to start filling up your lululemon cart.
And if you don't know where to begin, you're in luck. I've taken a deep dive into lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section to bring you all the hidden gems and new finds that won't break the bank, but you have to grab them before they sell out. We're talking iconic pieces, like $39 Align leggings (down from the original $98) with and without pockets, in 23 and 25-inch cuts. There's also a soft, everyday tank that goes with everything, priced down from $48 to $29. Plus, there's a tailored and tapered pair of black pants that you can wear on planes, trains, and automobiles, or just sitting at a work desk, that's $59 (original price $128).
There's not a moment to lose. Start scrolling, clicking, and adding to cart, for the best E! Shopping Editor-approved lululemon essentials that are sure to be gone soon. Stock up, thank us later.
The Best Lululemon Hidden Gems & New Finds
Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Tank Top
Whatever season you're in, this classic tank top will work. Keeps you cool in warm months and perfect for layering in the winter. It's stretchy and made of a soft blend of cotton, lyocell, and linen.
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Regular
Available in so many sizes, these trendy high rise pants give you a touch of flare in the legs. They're buttery soft and one reviewer raved, "With a dressier shirt they work great as pants for teaching and flexible to move around in!"
Corduroy Ball Cap
Made of soft corduroy, this ball cap will give you chic dad vibes. It also includes an interior sweatband that wicks away moisture, and it's adjustable in the back. Reviewers with large heads rave that the L/XL size fits perfectly.
Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme
Stretchy and sleek, these tapered trousers feature a tailored look that's comfortable as it is classy. Ideal for travel or work (or every day, really), they pair effortlessly with any outfit.
Align Asymmetrical Ribbed Bra Light Support C/D Cup Shine
Add a chic touch to your yoga fit with this asymmetrical ribbed bra. Not only is the shape of the bra unique, but the soft, shiny fabric delivers an understated sparkle to your workout. In terms of fit, one user noted, "It might not be as supportive for a HIIT workout but for strength training & cycling it was great."
Quilted Bomber Jacket
With a relaxed fit, quilted feel, and cut that hits right at the waistband, this bomber jacket has been called "super cute," "adorable," and "stylish" by enthusiastic reviewers. It also features zippered hand pockets and a hidden card sleeve.
Modal-Silk Blend Tie-Front Yoga Tank Top
Whenever I see something made of modal, I start clicking immediately (and this modal tank is no different). That's because the material is so silky soft and drapes so well, it's always worth it. Best of all, this tank features a loose fit, so you can wear it long or tie it up in the front for a different look.
Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme Regular
With a tailored look and sleek, soft fabric, these mid-rise pants are great for work, travel, and everything in between. They're dressy, yet casual, and oh so comfortable.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Short-Sleeve Crew Thong Bodysuit
Get an ultra sleek silhouette with this short sleeve bodysuit. Featured here in vibrant red, you can also snag it in a more neutral pink. This fan reported, "I love these body suits! I am a B cup and can wear these body suits without a bra and still have good support! They are not see through, and very comfortable. A new staple in my wardrobe for sure."
Lightweight Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Cropped Pant
Whether you're dressing up or dressing down, these mid-rise cropped pants will give you that elevated look. They've got super comfy wide legs, feature a windproof, water-repellant fabric, and one shopper noted, "feels like a lazy day outfit but looks more put together."
Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe
If you're hitting the pavement or the trails, you'll want these running shoes on your feet. They feature plenty of cushioning and bounce, and if you're not satisfied, you can return them for a full refund after 30 days.
Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch
Snag these $98 leggings for $39, and you'll be so glad you did. They're so lightweight and buttery soft that you'll want to wear them all the time. Plus, they have the perfect amount of compression, according to reviewers.
SmoothCover Yoga Bra Light Support, B/C Cup
This classic racerback bra is a must-have for any wardrobe. It offers light support, a smooth, soft fabric, and goes with everything. One reviewer raved, "This bra fits like a dream. The neckline is so flattering, my chest feels secure during exercise, and the cutout in the back is so cute!"
Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25-Inch
Here's some more buttery soft, super popular Align leggings -- but with pockets. The fabric is thick, but feels lightweight, and can take you from a HIIT to the couch in no time. Fans rave about the pockets and one points out, "Pockets are great, fits a whole phone."
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
With a chic square neckline and super soft and stretchy fabric, this sleeveless bodysuit is perfect for layering or getting that smooth silhouette. It comes in a few colors and you can get it in sizing from XX-Small to 1X.
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Ever since lululemon's Scuba line came out, I've been waiting for its add to We Made Too Much. This half-zip hoodie comes in an oversized fit and the fabric is so warm and cozy. It hits right at the waist and features thumbholes and a kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone sleeve that's super convenient.
Align High-Rise Crop 23-Inch
Looking for more Align leggings? Well, you're in luck, here's a set with a cropped, 23-inch cut. They're buttery soft, feature full coverage that's squatproof, and reviewers rave about the vibrant colorways.
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
If you're looking for a neutral running shoe, the Blissfeel 2 is it. Cushioned and springy, reviewers rave that it's like "floating on a cloud." Best of all, you can return the shoes for a full refund if you're not satisfied after 30 days.
Does lululemon have sales?
Unfortunately, lululemon does not have sales very often. Thankfully, you can find great prices in their We Made Too Much section.
How much is lululemon shipping?
You will get free standard shipping on all lululemon orders, no minimum purchase required.
Does lululemon have return fees?
Returns at lululemon are free and seamless. You can return online orders via mail or in-person at your local lululemon store.
What is lululemon's most popular product?
There are many lululemon products with a very loyal following. One of the most popular items is the leggings, specifically the Align Pant, which are made from stretchy, super-soft, sweat-wicking fabric.
