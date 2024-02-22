Love Is Blind’s Jess Vestal Explains What You Didn’t See About That EpiPen Comment

Don't choke, but Jess Vestal is spilling the tea.
The Love Is Blind season six star set the record straight on why she told Jimmy Presnell he would need an epipen when he finally sees her in person after he chose to break up with her in favor of another contestant Chelsea Blackwell.
"I don't own an epipen," Jess clarified in a Feb. 20 Instagram Story. "But in one of my earlier dates with Jimmy—we had some many and obviously most of our dates weren't shown—but he told me that he had to keep an EpiPen on him at all times because he had such severe allergies, his airwaves would close if he didn't have it."
The 29-year-old—who is the mother to daughter Autumn, 10—never planned on using that fact against the software salesman, but said the fear of having to save him from choking if they did end up together had been "top of mind for a couple days."
"So, when I was giving my breakup speech, which wasn't planned or rehearsed," Jess continued, "I was just heartbroken and I blacked out and... the EpiPen line just fell out and happened to go with everything."
Jess' iconic EpiPen comment came in episode four of the reality series' sixth season, after Jimmy confessed his love for Chelsea in the pods, which spurred him to cut ties with the executive assistant before ever seeing her appearance.
"When you see and realize what you missed out on," Jess told him during the conversation, "you are going to choke."
She then added, "You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on." (And the speech soon had some fans calling the scene their favorite Love Is Blind moment ever.)
In the end, Jess still managed to keep her composure through the messy breakup, concluding, "Thank you for the experience. And truly, Jimmy, God bless you."
