Love Is Blind’s Jess Vestal Explains What You Didn’t See About That EpiPen Comment

Love is Blind Season 6: Cast Spills Regrets From The Show

Don't choke, but Jess Vestal is spilling the tea.

The Love Is Blind season six star set the record straight on why she told Jimmy Presnell he would need an epipen when he finally sees her in person after he chose to break up with her in favor of another contestant Chelsea Blackwell.

"I don't own an epipen," Jess clarified in a Feb. 20 Instagram Story. "But in one of my earlier dates with Jimmy—we had some many and obviously most of our dates weren't shown—but he told me that he had to keep an EpiPen on him at all times because he had such severe allergies, his airwaves would close if he didn't have it."

The 29-year-old—who is the mother to daughter Autumn, 10—never planned on using that fact against the software salesman, but said the fear of having to save him from choking if they did end up together had been "top of mind for a couple days."