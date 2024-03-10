Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's White-Hot Coordinating Oscars Looks Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski couldn't be more in sync while walking the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet. See the couple's perfectly coordinated Oscars looks.

Emily Blunt turned the 2024 Oscars into a family affair—and one white-hot date night.

At the 2024 Oscars March 10, the Oppenheimer star hit the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre arm-in-arm with husband John Krasinski, proving they're still very much in love after raising some eyebrows at January's Golden Globes. (See all the jaw-dropping fashion moments here.)

John wasn't the only one joining her for the big day. Emily, who looked stunning in a shimmering white Schiaparelli gown accessorized with multiple jaw-dropping Tiffany diamond necklaces and her hair in a messy bun, also reportedly brought along parents Oliver and Joanna for the festivities. After all, it is her dad's birthday weekend and, as she recently admitted, they've been "angling" for an invite.

Meanwhile, John rocked a coordinating look with a dapper all-white tuxedo and white bowtie. The Office alum took his slick suit to the next level by wearing an eye-catching diamond broach. 

At this year's Academy Awards, Emily is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role nod for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer, going up against The HoldoversDa'Vine Joy RandolphThe Color Purple's Danielle BrooksNyad's Jodie Foster and Barbie's America Ferrera.

Alas, should Emily win the award it's likely her daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, won't be that impressed by the achievement.

"When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it," she told Harper's Bazaar in June 2023. "And I can see my children doing the same—they might say, 'Oh, there's Mama,' but it's not exciting for them. What's exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming."

Keep reading to see all the stars on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards.

