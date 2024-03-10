Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's White-Hot Coordinating Oscars Looks Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Emily Blunt and Selena Gomez Poke Fun at Golden Globes Lip Reading-Gate

Emily Blunt turned the 2024 Oscars into a family affair—and one white-hot date night.

At the 2024 Oscars March 10, the Oppenheimer star hit the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre arm-in-arm with husband John Krasinski, proving they're still very much in love after raising some eyebrows at January's Golden Globes. (See all the jaw-dropping fashion moments here.)

John wasn't the only one joining her for the big day. Emily, who looked stunning in a shimmering white Schiaparelli gown accessorized with multiple jaw-dropping Tiffany diamond necklaces and her hair in a messy bun, also reportedly brought along parents Oliver and Joanna for the festivities. After all, it is her dad's birthday weekend and, as she recently admitted, they've been "angling" for an invite.

Meanwhile, John rocked a coordinating look with a dapper all-white tuxedo and white bowtie. The Office alum took his slick suit to the next level by wearing an eye-catching diamond broach.