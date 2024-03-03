Want Your Foundation to Last? Selena Gomez's Makeup Artist Melissa Murdick Has the Best Hack

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Her Morning Beauty Routine on TikTok

When you're ready, come and get these beauty secrets from Selena Gomez's go-to makeup artist Melissa Murdick.

The glam expert is detailing the budge-proof routine she's created to ensure the star's makeup remains flawless during red carpet events.

"I really love to layer setting spray in-between different steps," Melissa told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'll do skin first, a layer of setting spray, then I'll do the eyes. Once I do the cheeks, I'll do another layer [of setting spray]. And when I put powder down, and setting spray on top of that, that locks it in."

Another trick to keep makeup intact? "I'm always going to use a primer for the red carpet," she said, "and a long-wear foundation."

The makeup artist—who often creates dramatic eye looks for the Rare Beauty founder—also revealed how she keeps shadows from fading.

"You always need a base for your eye makeup," Melissa noted. "Whether that's a concealer and powder or an eye primer, the key to all makeup and longevity is layering."