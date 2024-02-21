Ricky Gervais Mourns Death of Office Costar Ewen MacIntosh

Watch : The Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh Dead at 50

Ricky Gervais is remembering his late costar.

The Office U.K. creator paid tribute to one of the show's actors Ewen MacIntosh, who has died at the age of 50. His cause of death has not been revealed.

"Extremely sad news," Gervais wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Feb. 21. "The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."

Fellow co-creator Stephen Merchant also remembered the legacy of the comedian.

"So very sad to hear of Ewen MacIntosh's passing," he shared on X. "A lovely, uniquely funny man who played Keith in The Office. So hilarious when we asked him to improv a voicemail message that we wrote more dialogue for him, and he stole every scene he was in. A total one-off. A tragic loss. RIP."

The heartfelt tributes from MacIntosh's colleagues come just hours after his management company announced his passing.