Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Spills the Tea on Tom Sandoval's New Girlfriend

Tom Schwartz is SUR-ving up his hot take on Tom Sandoval's new girlfriend.
Not only did Schwartz confirm his BFF is officially dating Victoria Lee Robinson nearly one year after Scandoval, he also gave the model a glowing stamp of approval.
"I have chilled with her," the Vanderpump Rules star shared on Watch What Happens Live Feb. 20. "She is absolutely lovely, obviously devastatingly good-looking, super successful and she is very charming. I approve on all levels."
Sandoval and Robinson first sparked dating rumors last month after the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman shared a video on his Instagram Stories of him and Robinson dancing and getting cozy inside his bar Schwartz & Sandy's Jan. 31.
Robinson—who was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio back in 2016—also shared an image of herself and Sandoval smiling and getting close to her own story, which the 41-year-old reposted to his own.
This marks Sandoval's first romance since his months-long affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix last March.
As for Schwartz's current love life status?
"I would say I am not not dating," he teased on WWHL. "I'm hanging out."
But when host Andy Cohen prodded further, "Well, then there is someone in particular?" Schwartz coyly replied, "Ish."
However, he shared the mystery person in his life is not his BFF Jo Wenberg, who—after months of speculation—he confirmed on VPR's Feb. 20 episode that he briefly dated.
But as he explained to Cohen, "We had a lighting in a bottle situation for a while there. I don't know if it was sustainable given my mental state of being. I don't know if I was equipped to be in a committed, conventional relationship. I should have been committed."
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading to relive the show's most shocking cheating scandals and breakups.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)