Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Spills the Tea on Tom Sandoval's New Girlfriend

Tom Schwartz is SUR-ving up his hot take on Tom Sandoval's new girlfriend.

Not only did Schwartz confirm his BFF is officially dating Victoria Lee Robinson nearly one year after Scandoval, he also gave the model a glowing stamp of approval.

"I have chilled with her," the Vanderpump Rules star shared on Watch What Happens Live Feb. 20. "She is absolutely lovely, obviously devastatingly good-looking, super successful and she is very charming. I approve on all levels."

Sandoval and Robinson first sparked dating rumors last month after the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman shared a video on his Instagram Stories of him and Robinson dancing and getting cozy inside his bar Schwartz & Sandy's Jan. 31.

Robinson—who was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio back in 2016—also shared an image of herself and Sandoval smiling and getting close to her own story, which the 41-year-old reposted to his own.