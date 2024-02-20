See Machine Gun Kelly’s Transformation After Covering His Tattoos With Solid Black Ink

Watch : Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover

Machine Gun Kelly gave us tickets to his latest tattoo transformation.

The "my ex's best friend" rapper—whose real name is Colson Baker—debuted an extreme new look after covering up most of the tattoos on his chest and arms with pure black ink.

In a photo shared to his Instagram Feb. 20, MGK posed shirtless in black pants to show off the transformation, which features his usually colorful sleeve and chest tats filled in with black ink apart from a few stripes. Alongside the snapshot, the Taurus actor wrote, "For spiritual purposes only."

And while Machine Gun Kelly's torso still bears his original tattoos—including one that says "locals only" and another depicting a man with a sign that reads "I want change"—the change required a lot of work. In fact, the 33-year-old—who shares one daughter Casie Colson Baker, 14, with ex Emma Cannon—revealed in a Feb. 19 Instagram Story that the design required "44 needles."