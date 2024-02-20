Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin Will Reunite Onscreen—Along With Their 3 Other Brothers

Watch : Macaulay Culkin's Sons Make First Public Appearance

A Culkin family reunion is headed to the small screen.

After all, Kieran Culkin's real-life brothers Macaulay Culkin, Rory Culkin, Christian Culkin and Shane Culkin will play his brothers in his upcoming animated series, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

In the sixth episode of the Prime Video cartoon about alien doctors, which debuts Feb. 23, the Culkin brothers join in to celebrate a holiday—and reveal they are perhaps a little too close.

"We share everything," one of the brother's characters explains in a clip posted by Entertainment Weekly, "even digestive salivas."

The Culkin siblings even seemingly poked fun at their famously difficult childhood, with another brother saying a board game will "bring our happy childhood into our happy adulthood."

While the animated series marks the first time all five brothers are collaborating, they aren't strangers to working together.

Most notably, Kieran, 41, starred alongside Macaulay, 43, in the Home Alone movies, while Rory, 34, played younger versions of Macaulay in Richie Rich and Kiernan in Iggy Goes Down.