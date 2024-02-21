Selena Gomez's Makeup Artist Melissa Murdick Reveals Her Foolproof Secret for Concealing Acne Breakouts

You'll love this beauty hack like a love song, baby.
How are we so sure? Selena Gomez's makeup artist Melissa Murdick just revealed her best tip for concealing acne breakouts and skin texture.
"This is one of my specialties," Melissa told E! News in an exclusive interview. "What you want to do is put coverage where it's needed. If you're getting breakouts on your cheeks or in localized areas, go in with a full-coverage product in those areas and use lighter coverage over the face."
As she noted, the result "looks so much more natural."
Another concealer trick Melissa swears by? She blends the product as soon as she applies it because it "creates a fine layer" that gives you more bang for your buck.
"It's much less creasing," she shared, especially when placed under the eyes. "You can build up to the amount that you need and it erases things on your face. You swirl the brush around—it's not what we do today where we swipe it on and then try to blend it out."
And let's just say you have raised acne or textured skin, Melissa—who also works with Ashley Park and Rosalía—offered another technique that will give you a filter-like finish.
"If I see an area of texture, I'm going to take a bit of powder foundation on a brush and sweep right across it, and it will look flat," she described. "Visually, it lessens it. And it can be a small amount of powder, it doesn't have to be intense."
The ColourPop partner explained why using matte products to hide texture is her preferred method.
"Texture always goes away with something that does not reflect the light," she said. "So, when you have light reflecting and your pores are on bumps that's what makes it show up more—whether that's from shimmer or being dewy."
But if you aren't able to fully cover bumps or blemishes, the makeup artist reminded fans that's it's nothing to stress over. After all, she believes beauty comes from within.
"It's so important to match how you feel on the inside with how you look on the outside," Melissa shared. "When I'm doing somebody else's makeup, I'm trying to embody who they are as a person."
It's one of the reasons why she uses makeup as a tool of empowerment.
"I know there are so many people struggling; they wear makeup every day and still feel like they don't know what they're doing," she said. "That lack of confidence is something that I really want to help people overcome."
With Melissa's tips and tricks, it's safe to say you'll feel like a rare beauty in no time.