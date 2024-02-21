Selena Gomez's Makeup Artist Melissa Murdick Reveals Her Foolproof Secret for Concealing Acne Breakouts

Watch : Selena Gomez Reveals Her Cosmetic Procedure History

You'll love this beauty hack like a love song, baby.

How are we so sure? Selena Gomez's makeup artist Melissa Murdick just revealed her best tip for concealing acne breakouts and skin texture.

"This is one of my specialties," Melissa told E! News in an exclusive interview. "What you want to do is put coverage where it's needed. If you're getting breakouts on your cheeks or in localized areas, go in with a full-coverage product in those areas and use lighter coverage over the face."

As she noted, the result "looks so much more natural."

Another concealer trick Melissa swears by? She blends the product as soon as she applies it because it "creates a fine layer" that gives you more bang for your buck.

"It's much less creasing," she shared, especially when placed under the eyes. "You can build up to the amount that you need and it erases things on your face. You swirl the brush around—it's not what we do today where we swipe it on and then try to blend it out."