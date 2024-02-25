Jon Hamm and Wife Anna Osceola Turn 2024 SAG Awards into Picture Perfect Date Night

Get ready to go mad over Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola's 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards outing.
The newlyweds turned the Feb. 24 event into a night on the town as they walked the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall Feb. 24 arm in arm. For the occasion, she wore a brown halter neck gown featuring a daring slit spanning her throat to her navel while the Mad Men star donned a classic black tux. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
The duo weren't just on-hand to support their fellow actors. In fact, Jon arrived at the event as a double nominee. First, he's up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his menacing performance as Sheriff Tillman on season five of the anthology series Fargo. Joining him in the category are Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves), Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie), Steven Yeun (Beef).
In addition to his individual accolade, Jon and his Morning Show costars—including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup—are nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series alongside the casts of The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us and Succession.
Anna has been by Jon's side throughout 2024 award season, showing her support at the Golden Globes—where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film—as well as the Critics Choice Awards.
And for the 52-year-old—who first met Anna, 35, while filming the Mad Men finale in 2015 before tying the knot last June—he couldn't have found a better teammate in his Confess, Fletch costar.
As he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last fall, "It only took me half a century but I figured I might as well get it right, so there you go."
