Fargo Season 5 Casts Stranger Things, New Girl and Never Have I Ever Stars

Fargo is filling up with familiar faces.

The upcoming fifth season of the critically-acclaimed FX anthology series has added Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani to its cast, according to Deadline.

Details are scarce on the project, but we can tell you their characters' names!

Keery, who plays Steve on Stranger Things, will portray Gator Tillman, New Girl alum Morris will play Witt Farr and Moorjani—Kamala on Never Have I Ever—will star as Indira Olmstead.

The season also features previously-announced cast members such as Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Fargo always likes to hold things close to the vest, but the network has given us a tease of what we can expect.

"Fargo has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different," FX teased. "Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"