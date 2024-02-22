How to Watch the 2024 SAG Awards and E!'s Live From E! Red Carpet

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 BEST Fashion: Jenna Ortega, Zendaya & More

Who better to honor actors than, well, actors?

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are just days away, meaning Hollywood's biggest film and TV stars will soon come together to celebrate the year's best performances, from the silver screen to the small screen.

It should come as no surprise that Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the film categories with four nods each. Plus, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. each received individual noms. (See the full list of 2024 nominees here.)

When it comes to the best in TV, Succession's fourth and final season earned the drama series and its stars—like Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew MacFayden and Brian Cox—half a dozen nods.

Fans can also expect a very special appearance by one of Hollywood's most celebrated legends during this year's SAG Awards ceremony. Barbra Streisand will also be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which is given annually to an actor who exemplifies the "finest ideals of the acting profession."

As for who will present Streisand with the prestigious honor? None other than SAG Award winner Jennifer Aniston.